Experts on bank stability – How will Switzerland save banks in the future? – News

Contents

Strengthen crisis preparation and financial market supervision and ensure liquidity – according to the group of experts, these are the most important measures to stabilize a struggling bank.

After the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS on March 19, the Federal Council decided to review the “too big to fail” regulation. That is why the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) set up the Financial Stability Expert Group. On August 30, the Federal Council took note of your report. These are the main recommendations of the expert group:

Crisis management and crisis preparation: The group of experts calls for better cooperation between the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) and the Federal Department of Finance (FDF). The cooperation between the three authorities must be placed on a “solid basis” so that the “credibility of the Swiss authorities for dealing with UBS in the event of a crisis” is strengthened.

Liquidity supply: There are gaps in the supply of liquidity to banks in need that urgently need to be remedied: “On the one hand, this applies to the provision of extraordinary liquidity support from the SNB and, on the other hand, to the subsidiary supply of a bank with liquidity guaranteed by the state in the event of a restructuring.”

Caption: The banking stability expert group wants to give FINMA more powers. Image from Zurich’s Paradeplatz on June 12, 2023. KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

Banking supervision: According to the group of experts, FINMA in particular needs additional instruments for effective supervision that enable early intervention: “Ways should be developed for FINMA to use market information more effectively in its supervisory activities.”

Own funds quality and procurement: There is too little transparency in the area of ​​own funds. Finma should improve transparency about the quality of own funds. In addition, measures are necessary to rehabilitate the so-called convertible bonds AT1, which fell into disrepute in the wake of the CS crisis.

members of the expert group

Open box Close box

Hans Gersbach: Professor of Macroeconomics, ETH Zurich, Co-Director KOF, Member and former Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection GermanyEva Hüpkes: Head of Regulatory and Supervisory Policies, Financial Stability Board (until July 31, 2023), Secretary General International Association of Deposit Insurers (from August 1, 2023) and Lecturer in International Business Law, University of Zurichplant renaud: Senior Partner and Chairman of the Group Executive Committee, Pictet Group and Member of the BoD Committee of SwissbankingMiriam Eggen: Professor of Private Law, University of Bern, President of the Takeover CommissionEva Jaisli: CEO of PB Swiss Tools AG, Vice President of Swissmem, member of the Economiesuisse Board CommitteeYvan Lengwiler (President): Professor of Economics, University of Basel, specializing in financial market regulation and monetary policyBeatrice Weder of Mauro: Professor of International Economics, Geneva Graduate Institute (IHEID), Visiting Professor Insead and President of the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR)Rudolf Sigg: President of the Board of Directors of Esisuisse, former Head of Finance (CFO) and member of the General Management of Zürcher Kantonalbank

Yvan Lengwiler chaired the expert group on banking stability. At the media conference in Bern, the Basel professor of economics said: “The most important finding that we have made is that there is a need to supplement our regulatory framework.” But there are ways to improve this regulatory framework. Lengwiler is confident that Switzerland would be able to resolve UBS if necessary.

SNB does not agree with everything

The SNB writes that the report contains a number of “key findings and recommendations with a view to the stability of the financial center”. And further: “At the same time, the report also contains findings and recommendations that the SNB does not believe are appropriate or expedient. This in particular with regard to the allocation of responsibilities and competencies between the authorities and the provision of liquidity support. »

For the Zurich economic historian Tobias Straumann, the measures that the expert group is calling for are a step in the right direction. But he warns: “We have to say goodbye to the idea that the state never has to save a bank again. I think that’s unrealistic.”

Bank bailouts have happened again and again, you can’t rule them out: “We are all people who make wrong judgments. You can use the best supervision, the best regulation. It can still happen that you get to the point where a bank has to be supported by the state.” That’s why you have to think a lot more about the extreme case instead of dealing with the fact that it won’t get that far, says Straumann.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

