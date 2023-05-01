Experts predict that cloth oil will rise to $90 before the end of the year, with an average price of $87.12 Provider FX678

Experts predict that cloth oil will rise to $90 before the end of the year, with an average price of $87.12



The survey of 40 analysts and economists on Friday showed that, driven by Chinese demand and a tightening market after OPEC+’s latest output cuts,Brent oil price will rise to $90 a barrel by the end of this year。

ExpertsIt is expected that the average price of Brent oil this year will reach 87.12 US dollars per barrel, the average price forecast is higher than the previous poll in March. Brent oil has averaged about $82 so far this year.

Analysts in the April survey expected U.S. benchmark WTI crude to average $82.23 a barrel this year, compared with an average forecast of $80.88 a barrel in the March survey.

Most analysts expect OPEC+ to unexpectedly cut output by 1.16 million bpd between May and December, which would tighten supply sharply in the second half of the year. A rebound in demand in China will also reduce supply, potentially offsetting weakness in major mature economies if sustained rate hikes lead to a recession later this year.

Goldman Sachs raised its year-end Brent price forecast to $95 from $90, hours after OPEC+ announced new output cuts. The bank also raised its price forecast for Brent oil in 2024, now seeing $100 by the end of next year, compared to its previous forecast of $97.

In its latest monthly report in mid-April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that despite concerns about economic growth,Global oil demand still set to hit a record 101.9 million barrels per day this year, driven by a recovery in Chinese consumption. Strong demand from China lifted global oil demand by 810,000 bpd year-on-year in the first quarter to 100.4 million bpd, the IEA said in its April oil market report.

The IEA states: “Stronger growth of 2.7 mb/d is expected by year-end, driven by the continued recovery of the Chinese economy and international tourism。”

Brent Crude Continuous Daily Chart

At 14:45 on May 1, Beijing time, Brent crude oil was quoted at US$79.67 per barrel