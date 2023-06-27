Home » Experts see expropriation legally possible
Business

Experts see expropriation legally possible

by admin
According to a commission of experts, it is legally possible to incorporate large housing companies in Berlin. This is the conclusion of the committee set up by the state government in its final report, which is available to the German Press Agency.

According to this, the Basic Law permits a corresponding law and the State of Berlin also has the authority to pass it.

The discussion about the socialization of housing companies had initiated the initiative “Deutsche Wohnen & Co. expropriate”. In a referendum at the end of September 2021, a good 59 percent of voters voted for the socialization of real estate companies with more than 3,000 apartments in Berlin.

After that, the then red-green-red Senate had set up the expert commission. The new black-red Senate made up of CDU and SPD wants to decide on its further course of action on the basis of the report.

