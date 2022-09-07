Original title: Experts talk about the future “exhibition and store linkage” of the home furnishing industry to make products reach consumers faster

With the real estate entering a downward cycle and the industrial chain supply chain being partially blocked, how can China‘s home furnishing industry achieve high-quality development? At the ongoing 50th China Home Expo (Shanghai) and the 2022 China Construction Expo (Shanghai) “Future of Home Furnishing – High-quality Development of China Home Furnishing Industry Summit Forum”, industry experts jointly discussed “Promoting the High Quality of Home Furnishing Industry” “Development Action Plan” to implement the plan, talk to the future of the home furnishing industry, and promote the high-quality development of the furniture and building materials industry.

On August 1, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Commerce, and the State Administration for Market Regulation jointly issued the Action Plan for Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Home Furnishing Industry. How to explore a new development route under the guidance of the Action Plan? How to break the traditional shackles, create a new situation for the industry, and fully empower new opportunities for development? The participants spoke freely.

“The home furnishing industry needs to cultivate its own ‘leader’.” Liu Xiaomin, general manager of China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition Co., Ltd. believes that at present, the home furnishing industry is still a large industry and small enterprises, and there are not many industry leaders. The home furnishing industry should vigorously cultivate “leader” enterprises in the home furnishing industry from the four aspects of “brand”, “ecology”, “experience” and “cluster”. In this regard, Huang Yuncheng, an economist and former deputy director of the Policy Research Office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, also holds a similar idea. He said that the listed companies in the furniture industry are mainly concentrated in the low market value range, which is an obvious “big industry, small company”, so home furnishing The task of transformation and upgrading of the industry is very heavy. “There are many subdivisions and many brands. How to centralize, how to realize brand effect, and consolidate leading position? These all require serious consideration in the industry.” Huang Yuncheng believes that the concentration of the home furnishing industry also needs to be further improved. “Concentration is the future of each industry. development trend”. In Liu Xiaomin’s view, China Home Expo and China Construction Expo will promote the accelerated development of the home furnishing industry towards the coordinated development of the entire industry chain.

Digital transformation and upgrading, green home furnishing, and personalized and intelligent development of home furnishing are also considered by the guests as the future development direction of the home industry. Liu Yuncheng believes that the concept of health will be an important factor affecting the development of the home furnishing industry. “The concept of health will subvert many of our inherent perceptions of home furnishing, and it will give the home furnishing industry a very imaginative space.” The intelligent development of the home furnishing industry is considered by Liu Yuncheng to be “only at a very early stage”, ” How to be intelligent, what aspects of intelligence include, and what are the specific landmark concepts in the future? This has not been put forward.” Liu Yuncheng believes that all these need to be seriously considered, otherwise intelligence will only stay on the surface.

The epidemic has lasted for more than two years. Has it brought about consumption upgrades or consumption downgrades? In this regard, Zhu Jiagui, executive president of Red Star Macalline Home Furnishing Group and general manager of the large operation center, believes that among the new home improvement needs, the trend of consumption upgrading is very obvious.

Zhu Jiagui took Red Star Macalline’s “8·18” promotion as an example. Among the top ten categories, sleep life and high-end electrical appliances have become the two categories with the highest growth, with year-on-year growth rates of 29% and 27% respectively. System doors and windows, design living room This was followed by year-on-year growth of 22% and 20%. “This year’s situation is much more south than last year, but these four categories have seen substantial growth. What does that mean? It shows the rise of consumption.” Zhu Jiagui said that consumers who just need new house decoration have higher demand for quality, while improved consumption In addition, it is an incremental market that cannot be ignored. “Whether it is new consumption or the rise of high-end consumption, only sensitive operators can discover market trends, and provide pre-emptive supplies at the first time, and comply with them. Such trend changes are opportunities for the entire industry.”

“Exhibition and store linkage” allows household products to reach consumers as quickly as possible

The double-exhibition linkage between China Home Expo and China Construction Expo is considered to promote the accelerated development of the home furnishing industry towards the coordinated development of the entire industry chain. The “exhibition-store linkage” model makes Shuangzhan more professional and more appealing to the industry, and is considered to have formed a high-level virtuous circle in which the supply of the home furnishing industry creates demand and demand drives supply.

In order to create a more efficient exhibition event, Red Star Macalline and China Trade Fair launched the “Exhibition Store Alliance” model for the first time in 2019. The “Exhibition Store Alliance” model can not only meet the demands of home furnishing practitioners to find industry trends and business opportunities, but also effectively help dealers to open stores across the country. Shuangzhan is no longer only positioned to build a 4-day business display platform for the industry, but also actively explores to become a 365-day marketing release platform for the industry and enterprises throughout the year.

In order to give full play to the core competitiveness of exhibition-store linkage, from October 2021 to before the exhibition, a total of 15 offline exhibition promotion activities have been completed, covering nearly 800,000 dealer groups online and offline, and a total of 500+ Well-known dealers, covering cities: Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Xi’an, Shijiazhuang, Hefei, Suzhou, Nanchang, Changsha, Langfang, etc., to provide dealers with the highlights of the Reuters exhibition in advance, and to provide a platform for dealers and exhibitors to connect with each other. During the exhibition, 30 provincial business development centers and 475 shopping malls of Red Star Macalline were linked with more than 20,000 distributors, and designers went to Shanghai to watch the exhibition. The audience is more professional and more commercial value.

The 50th China National Expo, China Construction Expo has 8 core exhibition areas, attracting nearly 1,200 exhibitors. With the help of the “Exhibition Store Alliance” model, China International Expo and China Construction Expo have realized the whole process of brand investment, agency, franchise, and store placement, and established a complete closed loop that runs through the upstream and downstream of the industry chain.

At present, China National Expo and China Construction Expo have become important exhibition and sales platforms for the furniture and building materials industries, and many brands choose to release new products on the platforms. With the high popularity and high reputation of China International Expo (Shanghai) and China International Import Expo (Shanghai) in the industry and public perception, brands can quickly reach end consumers and collect first-hand information from consumers Feedback has drawn a “shortest route map” for all home furnishing brands to reach consumers.

