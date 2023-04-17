Experts: The ETF provider MSCI is using its power

The company MSCI has a monopoly-like position. Getty Images / WANAN YOSSINGKUM

The ETF market has developed strongly in recent years as more and more investors rely on passive index funds. MSCI in particular, the company behind the popular MSCI World Index, benefits from this. Experts are now expressing concerns about MSCI’s monopoly position. The financial service provider undermines the transformation process of German industry because it prefers technology companies.

Most investors are probably familiar with the MSCI World Index. Beginners in particular like to use an ETF that tracks the performance of this index. The reasons for this are obvious: With the help of ETFs, investors can invest cheaply and widely on the capital market. This makes ETFs relatively low-risk. The MSCI World is considered to be a particularly broadly diversified world stock index, as it reflects the development of more than 1,600 companies from 23 industrialized countries.

The ETF market has grown significantly in recent years. Both private and institutional investors are investing more and more in passively managed index funds. As a result, the company MSCI, to which the MSCI World Index belongs, has also developed rapidly.

read too You shouldn’t invest in the MSCI World, says this financial author – he relies on these ETFs instead world-investieren-sagt-dieser-finanz-autor-auf-diese-etfs-setzt-er-stattdessen-e/”>

Expert says: MSCI is undermining the transformation of German industry

Meanwhile, MSCI’s market power has become so great that many experts in the financial industry are raising concerns. “The company knows about its monopoly-like position and it knows how to exploit it,” says Munich fund manager Andreas Beck, according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. Customers would therefore have to pay high prices and accept extreme license conditions. In addition, sustainability indices are not transparent.

MSCI decides which companies receive preferential funding and which do not, Beck says. Startups and technology companies would be privileged, while industrial companies would be discriminated against. MSCI is thus undermining the transformation process in German industry.

read too Why Florian Homm does not invest in the MSCI World – and which three sectors he focuses on instead world-investiert-und-auf-welche-drei-branchen-er-stattdessen-setzt-b/”>

aha