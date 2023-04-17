Home » Experts: The ETF provider MSCI is using its power
Business

Experts: The ETF provider MSCI is using its power

by admin
Experts: The ETF provider MSCI is using its power

The company MSCI has a monopoly-like position.
Getty Images / WANAN YOSSINGKUM

The ETF market has developed strongly in recent years as more and more investors rely on passive index funds.

MSCI in particular, the company behind the popular MSCI World Index, benefits from this.

Experts are now expressing concerns about MSCI’s monopoly position. The financial service provider undermines the transformation process of German industry because it prefers technology companies.

Most investors are probably familiar with the MSCI World Index. Beginners in particular like to use an ETF that tracks the performance of this index. The reasons for this are obvious: With the help of ETFs, investors can invest cheaply and widely on the capital market. This makes ETFs relatively low-risk. The MSCI World is considered to be a particularly broadly diversified world stock index, as it reflects the development of more than 1,600 companies from 23 industrialized countries.

The ETF market has grown significantly in recent years. Both private and institutional investors are investing more and more in passively managed index funds. As a result, the company MSCI, to which the MSCI World Index belongs, has also developed rapidly.

read too

world-investieren-sagt-dieser-finanz-autor-auf-diese-etfs-setzt-er-stattdessen-e/”>

You shouldn’t invest in the MSCI World, says this financial author – he relies on these ETFs instead

Expert says: MSCI is undermining the transformation of German industry

Meanwhile, MSCI’s market power has become so great that many experts in the financial industry are raising concerns. “The company knows about its monopoly-like position and it knows how to exploit it,” says Munich fund manager Andreas Beck, according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. Customers would therefore have to pay high prices and accept extreme license conditions. In addition, sustainability indices are not transparent.

See also  With Technogym Ride indoor training between technical apps and virtual reality

MSCI decides which companies receive preferential funding and which do not, Beck says. Startups and technology companies would be privileged, while industrial companies would be discriminated against. MSCI is thus undermining the transformation process in German industry.

read too

world-investiert-und-auf-welche-drei-branchen-er-stattdessen-setzt-b/”>

Why Florian Homm does not invest in the MSCI World – and which three sectors he focuses on instead

aha

You may also like

These are the five best fund companies

Open Fibern Fiber, Paolo Ciocca appointed president

Economists believe the euro will rise to $1.30:...

Polls, leap of a party in the center

Visiting Germany and Attending a Series of Events...

Italian Design Brands focuses on the Stock Exchange,...

Commodity giant looking for a bride – Glencore...

High Interest Rates and the Banking Crisis, Can...

The economic “report card” for the first quarter...

Food prices at Aldi are falling: these products...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy