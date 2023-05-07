Experts warn: artificial intelligence will become a real threat under the CCP dictatorship | CCP | Artificial Intelligence | AI | chatGPT

Rex Lee, a cybersecurity consultant at My Smart Privacy, said AI chatbots such as ChatGPT could become a real threat if they came under the control of China‘s authoritarian forces.

He referred to recent remarks by British computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “Godfather of AI,” who recently left Google because he recognized the horrors of AI. In an interview with the media, Hinton sounded the alarm about the ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake images, photos and text, so that ordinary people will “no longer be able to know what is real.”

Lee echoed this concern, saying: “A legitimate concern is the ability of ChatGPT, or AI in general, to be used to spread misinformation and disinformation on the Internet. Imagine if a government was in charge of this technology, or like the CCP The authoritarian government in the world has this technology while it is being trained by humans to improve its abilities. There are some people who are motivated by profit to train and improve this technology with Google and Microsoft, but now mixed with a government, it will become more threatening.”

He worries that China, powered by artificial intelligence, could exacerbate its human rights abuses. “If you look at this in the hands of the government, and imagine they program technology to oppress or suppress human rights, and censor and identify dissidents on the Internet and so on, so they can find those people and arrest them, it will become a huge threat.”

AI technology could also allow the communist regime to ramp up its disinformation campaign on U.S. social media at unprecedented speed, Lee said. “Imagine there are now over 100 million Tiktok users in the U.S. who have been influenced by the CCP through the platform. If you add artificial intelligence to it, they can influence Americans at the speed of light. Now, you can in seconds reach millions, literally billions of people, and can push out misinformation,” “That’s where it gets really scary … how it can be used politically or used by bad people, including Drug cartels and criminals, the consequences will be much worse.”

Lee noted that Hinton also expressed concern about the centralization of Big Tech by AI. “His other concern is that Microsoft launched AI ChatGPT before Google’s AI robot Bark, and he believes that Google is rushing to enter the market to compete with Microsoft,” “Another big problem is the loss of jobs… This technology could eliminate a lot of existing jobs, which is becoming a much bigger problem,” AI could eliminate “a lot of jobs in customer service, while also having a lot of capability in computer programming.”

Lee defines ChatGPT as a “generated pretrained transformer,” which he says is “basically a transformer that’s been programmed and trained by humans.” As such, he sees the human element as the biggest problem. “Essentially AI is like a newborn baby; it can be programmed permanently like a child. If the parents raise the child with a lot of love, care and respect, the child grows up to be loving, caring and respectful of others. But If it’s being raised like a wild animal, raised in the wild, it’s like having an AI learn on its own from the internet without controls or parameters, then you don’t know what you’re going to end up with.”

To mitigate this threat, Lee recommends understanding its regulators at a high level and working with these companies to see how they program it and what algorithms are used to program it.

“And they have to make sure they’re training it with the right parameters so that it doesn’t pose a danger to them or their customers.”

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.