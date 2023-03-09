Listen to the audio version of the article

Soon on food products, next to the wording “best before”, the wording “often good after” will be added. The proposal is contained in the draft of the EU Commission for the revision of the rules on the expiry date of food and the goal is to combat food waste. The EU executive is in fact convinced that most consumers do not fully understand the distinction between labels that say “use by”, which are intended as indicators of binding safety, and the more qualitative “best before”. In short, with the addition of the indication “often good beyond the”, the aim is to offer a better understanding of the expiry date, “influencing the decision-making process of consumers – writes the Commission – regarding the opportunity to consume or eliminate a food”.

The action on the expiry date had been announced by Brussels as early as 2020, as part of the Farm to Fork strategy, but it should have been part of a wider package of labeling measures, including origin and nutrition labeling package. “The fact that the issue of the expiry date is now contained in an ad hoc delegated act – said MEP Paolo De Castro – means that at the moment there is no intention of modifying the package of consumer information, as for example the Nutriscore or health warnings on foods. We will hardly discuss it in this legislature”. In short, according to the MEP of the Democratic Party, the Italian food industry could breathe a sigh of relief and gain additional useful time to convince other EU members to take sides against the traffic light label.