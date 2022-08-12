On July 25th, 2022 Shenzhen Fashion Home Design Week and Shenzhen Furniture Fair will officially kick off. As an innovative enterprise dedicated to exploring technological sleep and intelligent services, Qisheng Technology will bring the Shuford intelligent bed to the exhibition to bring more intelligent sleep solutions to consumers.

Debut at Shenzhen Furniture Fair to explore smart sleep solutions

It is reported that Shuford has created two exhibition areas in this Shenzhen Furniture Fair. In the No. 2 Sleep Center Hall, the 651-square-meter exhibition area created by it will bring intelligent sleep solutions such as 15-minute one-key sleep to the audience; on the 12th Smart Home Pavilion, a 294-square-meter exhibition area jointly built by the brand and sports wearable device company Garmin, will launch a black technology product jointly developed by the two parties – ErgoSportive smart bed, which is aimed at global sports-loving users and provides daytime watch sports data +24-hour closed-loop service of night sleep sign data, bringing a healthy life solution of “scientific sports intelligent sleep”.

Not only that, the brand will also publicize its investment promotion plan for the first time in this exhibition, inviting franchisees across the country to jointly tap the 100 billion sleep economy. From site selection to store decoration, brand promotion, product operation, training and other links, it will support the whole process and assist franchisees to quickly enter the working state.

“The competition in the traditional home product market is becoming increasingly fierce, the smart home track is in the ascendant, and there are not many mature products. From the smart bed that was ‘out of the circle’ at the Winter Olympics, to the black technology products that will be unveiled at the Shenzhen Furniture Fair, Shuford has all Leveraging the smart sleep industry in the role of a pioneer, showing the high-quality answer to entering smart home products.” An industry insider said, “I look forward to Shuford’s uniqueness and advanced nature on the 100 billion sleep track to open up a new era of smart sleep. blue ocean.”

Continue to increase R&D investment to enhance product competitiveness

By imitating the “zero gravity” feeling mode of space, by lifting the head and feet at a certain angle, people can quickly enter a state of deep relaxation and help reduce muscle fatigue… The Shuford Smart Bed has a number of “black technologies”, and these, Both of them are inseparable from the 17-year technical accumulation and continuous cultivation of their parent company Qisheng Technology in the field of intelligent sleep.

Since its inception, Qisheng Technology has always insisted on investing 5% of its annual revenue in research and development. At present, it has established 19 technical teams around the world, and has participated in the invention and testing of smart bed products together with well-known universities and research institutions at home and abroad, providing a solid guarantee for the technological leadership and professionalism of the products.

So far, Qisheng Technology has obtained more than 740 patents and mastered a number of core technologies with independent intellectual property rights. It is also based on the technical guarantee of such a leading industry that Qisheng technology products have entered the lives of 8 million households and are sold in 52 countries, with high international reputation and strong product competitiveness.

Qisheng Technology is located in the intelligent industrial park of Jiaxing, Zhejiang

Backed by the technical research and development and accumulation of Qisheng Technology over the years, the Shuford brand has also achieved many advantages in terms of products, markets and brands. At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics held at the beginning of this year, the Shuford smart bed protected the healthy sleep of Olympic athletes and received a lot of praise. “The release of the Winter Olympics is just a starting point. It is only in line with our mission as an innovative enterprise to ‘create a smart and wonderful life experience’ to allow more thoughtful smart technologies to enter the homes of ordinary people and help more people solve their sleep problems. ” said the person in charge of the brand.

According to the “2021 White Paper on Exercise and Sleep” report, more than 300 million people in my country currently suffer from sleep disorders, and the incidence of insomnia in adults is as high as 38.2%. With the development of smart technology and consumers’ pursuit of healthy and comfortable sleep, smart beds and smart sleep products have ushered in a historic development opportunity.

In this context, Shuford has always maintained the original intention of the product and the devotion to the needs of users, and continued to cultivate in the field of intelligent sleep. Through the superposition of technical strength, product strength and brand strength, it strives to become an influential brand in the field of technology sleep aids. .

“In the smart sleep track in Changpo Houxue, not all companies have admission tickets. The Shuford smart bed is backed by Qisheng Technology, which has been focusing on the smart sleep track for 17 years, and its advantages are very significant.” An industry insider said that the brand Not only has a clear brand positioning and market awareness formed, but also has a first-mover advantage in channel layout. Its many efforts on the smart sleep track will provide useful reference for the healthy and steady development of the industry.



