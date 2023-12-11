Explore the 2021-22 NASA Software Catalog: Hundreds of New Programs Available for Free Download

NASA Releases 150 New Applications in 2021-22 Software Catalog

NASA has recently announced the release of 150 new applications in its 2021-22 Software Catalog, bringing the total number of free programs available for download to 832. These software programs cover a wide range of technical applications and are available for use by scientists, educators, companies, and other users.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the importance of software in NASA’s operations, from missions to the Moon and Mars to the International Space Station. He highlighted the integral role that software plays in space exploration, citing examples such as the Perseverance rover on Mars and the Ingenuity helicopter.

The software catalog is organized into categories such as business systems, data servers, materials and processes, propulsion, electronics, operations, environmental science, and more. Among the most popular programs in the previous catalog is TetrUSS, a Computational Fluid Dynamics Software used for fluid analysis and aerodynamics in the aerospace industry and other fields.

Another notable program in the catalog is WorldWind, an open source virtual globe API that allows users to capture data from NASA satellites and visualize the globe in interactive ways. WorldWind has applications in monitoring and analyzing geospatial data, weather patterns, and freshwater resources.

It is important to note that the NASA software listed in the catalog is available for use at no charge. While some code is licensed for commercial purposes, it is only available to other agencies or companies that contract with the government.

To access the software catalog, users must create an account or log in to their existing one. They can then request software by filling out an application form, which will be sent to the Software Release Authority and the Corresponding Center for processing.

The release of these new applications in the NASA Software Catalog underscores NASA’s commitment to sharing knowledge and resources with the scientific community and beyond. The catalog can be accessed through the NASA website.

