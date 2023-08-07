Exploring Collaborative Innovation for the Seed Industry in the World Dairy Conference

Title: International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum Spurs Collaborative Innovation in Dairy Industry

Date: August 7, 2023

Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – Inner Mongolia Daily

HOHHOT, CHINA – The International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum, held as part of the World Dairy Conference, took place in Hohhot, China‘s dairy capital, on August 6. The event brought together industry experts and stakeholders from the global dairy chain to discuss and explore the collaborative innovation of the seed industry, aiming to shape a promising future for the dairy sector. Dai Qin, vice chairman of Inner Mongolia, attended the event and delivered a significant speech.

During his address, Dai Qin emphasized the vital role played by the seed industry in the dairy industry chain as the driving force for high-quality milk production. He emphasized the importance of planting good grass and raising healthy cows to ensure the production of good milk. Dai also highlighted the expectations and trust that General Secretary Xi Jinping has placed on the dairy industry in Inner Mongolia.

Dai Qin urged participants to leverage the summit as an opportunity to unite the collective wisdom and resources of all stakeholders. He emphasized the need to continuously improve the innovation levels in high-quality pasture cultivation and dairy breeding. By doing so, the dairy industry can propel the global chain development from “grass to a cup of milk” while striving to establish a world-class dairy industry chain ecosystem.

The summit represented a valuable platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration among participants from different corners of the dairy industry. Representatives from both domestic and international companies and organizations attended the event, contributing their expertise and experiences to the discussions.

The International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum provided an avenue for industry professionals to discuss the cutting-edge developments, advancements, and challenges that lie ahead for the seed industry. The summit showcased the significant role that the seed industry plays in ensuring the sustainable growth and evolution of the dairy industry.

Experts and stakeholders expressed their commitment to enhancing collaboration and innovation within the seed industry to further boost the production of high-quality dairy products. Through fostering partnerships and knowledge sharing, participants echoed their determination to capitalize on emerging technologies, innovative farming techniques, and research findings to create an efficient, sustainable, and world-class dairy industry ecosystem.

The successful conclusion of the International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum has further solidified Hohhot’s position as a global hub for the dairy industry. The event served as a catalyst for groundbreaking collaborations, knowledge exchange, and actionable insights that will shape the future growth trajectory of the dairy sector.

As the world‘s demand for dairy products continues to rise, the dairy industry serves as a key pillar for economic growth and sustainable development. The collaborative efforts and innovative strides made during the summit will undoubtedly contribute to meeting this growing demand, creating new opportunities, and fostering a brighter future for the global dairy industry.

In conclusion, the International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum has successfully brought together global dairy industry stakeholders to consolidate their efforts in collaborative innovation. Enthusiastic discussions and fruitful exchanges have set a strong foundation for the future of a world-class dairy industry chain ecosystem, emphasizing the significant role played by the seed industry in ensuring high-quality milk production.