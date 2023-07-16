Exploring Strategies to Stabilize Orders and Expand the Global Market in the Face of Weak Demand: Insights from Foreign Trade Chapter of Mid-Year Economic Research Trip

Title: Foreign Trade Faces Challenges Amid Weak Global Market Demand: How to Stabilize Orders and Expand the Market?

Article:

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 15th – According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, China‘s import and export trade value reached 20.1 trillion yuan in the first half of this year, showing a year-on-year increase of 2.1%. However, the growth rate of imports and exports in the first half of the year contracted by 2.6 and 4.4 percentage points respectively compared to the data from the first five months.

The slowdown in global economic growth and insufficient demand are major factors contributing to the challenges faced by foreign trade operations. In order to address these challenges, Xinhua News Agency reporters conducted a mid-year economic research trip, exploring the development momentum and growth potential of foreign trade in several coastal and inland regions.

The current consensus among foreign trade enterprises is that expanding the market and stabilizing orders through overseas expansion is crucial. Wuxi Jinmao Foreign Trade Co., Ltd., for example, has been actively exploring new customers and markets, visiting 8 countries and regions in 72 days to establish a global supply chain. Despite a decrease in orders compared to last year, the company remains optimistic about future growth prospects.

Similarly, Sichuan Jiayi Co., Ltd. is negotiating orders in Kazakhstan to open up new markets. The company plans to build a new factory at Horgos Port in Xinjiang to better serve the markets of the five Central Asian countries. By taking the initiative to go out and connect with the market, these enterprises aim to stabilize their orders and expand their business.

China‘s textile and garment industry, despite the challenges posed by weakening demand and rising costs, continues to enhance its innovative capabilities and sustainable development by leveraging its complete supply chain and advanced technology advantages. By opening up new markets and matching product advantages with demand, foreign trade enterprises are optimizing their industrial layout and adapting to changing market conditions.

A new engine of foreign trade growth has emerged in the form of high-end, intelligent, and green products. For instance, the export of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells has increased by 61.6%, driving overall export growth by 1.8 percentage points. The export momentum of high-tech application-oriented enterprises remains relatively strong despite weak global consumption.

Technological innovation and industrial upgrading are crucial for achieving stable growth in imports and exports. China‘s export of mechanical and electrical products, which accounted for 58.2% of the total export value, increased by 6.3% year-on-year. With the global demand for high-tech products still growing, Chinese manufacturing is improving its position in the global value chain.

Furthermore, new formats and models of foreign trade, such as cross-border e-commerce, have played an important role in expanding sales channels and enhancing brand reputation for enterprises. The advantages of cross-border e-commerce, which allow overseas consumers to place orders directly, have contributed to the growth and competitiveness of various industries.

Despite the challenges posed by weak global market demand, China‘s foreign trade remains stable and steadily progressing. By actively exploring new markets, enhancing innovation, and optimizing product offerings, foreign trade enterprises are finding ways to stabilize orders and expand their market presence.