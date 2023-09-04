Exploring Sustainable Solutions: Highlights from IFA Berlin 2021

Roundup: Feel sustainable at IFA Berlin

Xinhua News Agency, Berlin, September 3rd Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ziqiang and Li Chao

The 5-day Berlin International Consumer Electronics Show officially kicked off on September 1. Highlighting the theme of “sustainable development”, this year’s exhibition set up a “sustainable development village” exhibition area for the first time, focusing on displaying the latest technologies and solutions, in which artificial intelligence played an important role.

According to the exhibition organizers, sustainable development is playing an increasingly important role in today’s world. Sarah Vanek, one of the organizers, said that when people consume, sustainability is a very high consideration, because saving energy and resources can also help consumers save money.

Recently, many representatives of exhibitors said in an interview with reporters that the sustainability of products has become a market demand, and related industries are actively participating in the process of sustainable development.

Miele launched a steam laundry care cabinet at this exhibition. According to reports, this product can sterilize and deodorize clothes, and is suitable for cleaning clothes that are not very clean but do not need to be washed by a washing machine. It not only saves water and electricity, reduces the use of chemical detergents, but also helps to prolong the use of clothes life.

Laura Friedrich, the public relations manager of Miele, told reporters that the sustainability of electrical appliances is not only reflected in energy saving, but also includes durability and maintainability. Committed to reducing energy consumption, Miele has conducted 20-year life tests on most of its appliances, and has also set ambitious carbon reduction targets, hoping to reduce carbon emissions during the use phase of appliances by 15% by 2030.

China Zhenghao Innovation Co., Ltd. focused on the photovoltaic energy storage system, which can be used by users to collect and store solar energy, so as to use clean energy to power houses around the clock and reduce carbon emissions. In an interview with reporters, Magda Teresa Partica, the company’s public relations and publicity manager in Germany, said that sustainable development and low carbon are very important. This is an issue that everyone is thinking about, and it is also the responsibility of everyone.

Another feature of this exhibition is that exhibitors have been involved in artificial intelligence, focusing on enhancing the interconnection function of electrical appliances, analyzing user behavior through data and algorithms, and contributing to reducing carbon emissions and improving sustainability.

The staff of Turkey’s VStar Company showed a mobile phone application to reporters at the exhibition site. The app can be used to manage things like TVs and EV chargers to monitor and control energy consumption.

South Korea’s Samsung has introduced artificial intelligence algorithms into similar home appliance management applications, enabling it to propose energy-saving suggestions and estimate energy consumption costs based on user habits. When the energy consumption of electrical appliances is too high, the application will issue a warning and automatically switch the appliances to energy-saving mode. “Rising energy prices and climate change are making us all think about how we can use energy more efficiently and sustainably,” said Thorsten Berkel, head of related business at Samsung Germany.

The Berlin International Consumer Electronics Show is an important exhibition in the field of global consumer electronics and home appliances, and is regarded as the vane of industry development.