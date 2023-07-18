Gathering in Prairie Cloud Valley to discuss the future of computing power

Recently, the “2023 Global Data Center Industry Forum” was held in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, with the theme of “Intelligent and Simple DC, Green Building the Future”. More than 600 data center industry leaders, technical experts, and ecological partners from all over the world gathered in the “Grassland Cloud Valley” to discuss new opportunities, new demands, and new challenges of the global data center industry in the era of AI computing power, and share the cutting edge of green data center technology and innovative practices.

The forum witnessed the world premiere of Huawei’s three major data center energy solutions, which is a significant milestone in the advancement of data center technology. Among the attendees were Zhang Yongjian, CEO of Boda Data, and Gao Hui, Vice President of Products and Technology. They were invited as esteemed guests to witness this monumental moment.

During his testimony at the conference, Zhang Yongjian expressed his confidence in Boda Data’s position as a pioneer in the data center industry. With 20 years of experience in digital infrastructure operations, Boda Data has been at the forefront of the industry’s evolution. Zhang Yongjian highlighted the rapid development of artificial intelligence and its significant impact on the data center industry. He emphasized that the data center has transformed from focusing on security and delivery speed to prioritizing computing power and ecology, ultimately evolving into a smart computing center.

Boda Data has been proactive in its response to the AI revolution. The company has made important strides in intelligent computing through projects such as the Shenzhen Qianhai Intelligent Computing Center and the Hebei Langfang Intelligent Computing Center, in collaboration with Huawei. These projects aim to create minimalist, green, intelligent, and safe low-carbon intelligent computing centers, providing customers with an industry-oriented and scene-based experience. Boda Data’s efforts not only contribute to the development of digital China but also pave the way for the future of computing.

In the technology roundtable forum, Gao Hui, Vice President of Data Products and Technology at Boda Data, discussed the challenges brought about by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the increasing demand for computing power. As the digital transformation of industries accelerates, the energy consumption of data centers has also increased substantially. Gao Hui emphasized the importance of efficient computing power and green low-carbon practices in the industry. Data center energy saving should not solely rely on power utilization efficiency (PUE) but should also address the overall efficiency of total IT energy consumption.

To promote a low-carbon digital economy, Boda Data plans to adopt emerging technologies such as AI vertical refrigeration energy efficiency control, indirect evaporative cooling, waste heat recovery, reserved energy storage, and liquid cooling. These green and low-carbon initiatives will contribute to sustainable development and serve as the cornerstone of future-oriented computing.

For over two decades, Boda Data has been deeply involved in the digital infrastructure field and has deployed a nationwide integrated computing power network in key regions of China. Their projects, such as the Shenzhen Qianhai Intelligent Computing Center, have utilized Huawei’s intelligent power supply modules to improve space utilization and system efficiency. Boda Data’s initiatives are driving the industry towards a new era of digital energy.

Looking ahead, Boda Data aims to collaborate with high-quality ecological partners in planning the future of computing power infrastructure in the breaking latest news era. With their expertise and commitment to innovation, Boda Data is poised to contribute to the development and advancement of the data center industry.