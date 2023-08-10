Exploring the Future: The Rise of E-sports Majors and the Growing Opportunities in the Industry

Title: The Rise of E-Sports Education: Why Wu Yangqian Chose a Major in Gaming

Subtitle: Xiamen Software Vocational and Technical College taps into the growing e-sports industry

In a surprising move, Wu Yangqian decided to pursue a major in gaming for her college education. Despite the skepticism of her elders, Wu’s passion for e-sports won her a spot at the School of Digital Creativity of Xiamen Software Vocational and Technical College in 2021. Now entering her junior year, Wu aspires to work in e-sports operations after graduation, a career path that has gained popularity with the recent achievements of Chinese e-sports team EDG in the “League of Legends” global finals.

This growing recognition of e-sports as a legitimate field is evident in the inclusion of e-sports in major sporting events such as the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games and the recently held Xiamen Games. Additionally, the “14th Five-Year Plan for Cultural Industry Development” now incorporates e-sports, reflecting its rising prominence in China. With the e-sports industry generating 75.993 billion yuan in revenue from January to June 2023, cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Xiamen are embracing the potential of becoming “e-sports capitals.”

Contrary to common misconceptions, e-sports majors like Wu Yangqian do not solely focus on playing games. Wu Huihuang, the dean of the School of Digital Creativity, clarifies that the program is designed to train talents for the operational side of the e-sports industry. This includes event planning, club management, event commentary, and other key roles that contribute to the overall e-sports ecosystem. The curriculum offers a mix of general digital media courses and specialized courses on event data analysis, planning, and competition commentary.

To enhance the practical skills of students, Xiamen Software Vocational and Technical College has established partnerships with industry professionals through internships and teaching collaborations. The collaboration between the college and Xiamen Lingwei Technology, founded by alumnus Xie Bingming, exemplifies the innovative efforts to bridge academia and industry in developing e-sports professionals.

The increasing enrollment in e-sports majors reflects the demand and opportunities in the industry. Wu Huihuang notes that the number of students pursuing e-sports majors has doubled since the program’s inception in 2020. The e-sports industry provides diverse employment options, ranging from game development and media production to live broadcasting. However, it is important to note that the career span of professional players is relatively short, with their golden period typically occurring between the ages of 18 and 24.

Wang Zhi, a professional player for the KPL Xiamen VG team, which competes in the Professional League of Glory of Kings, highlights the dedication and sacrifices required to excel in the field. Wang’s journey began when he was recommended by a team leader he met during qualifying matches. The support of his family, along with relentless practice and study of game tactics, enabled Wang to achieve his goals.

As the e-sports industry continues to grow and gain recognition, the integration of e-sports education in colleges and universities like Xiamen Software Vocational and Technical College opens new career prospects for young individuals passionate about gaming. With the industry’s potential for further expansion and development, the choice to pursue a major in gaming may no longer be met with confusion but rather be seen as a strategic career path in the digital age.