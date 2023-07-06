Exploring the Growth Potential of Casual Games: Highlights from the 2023 vivo Game Developer Salon

Anchoring the operation of light casual games, the vivo game developer salon was successfully held in Shenzhen. The salon, which focused on the category of light casual games, took place on July 6 at the Release Center of Shenzhen Bay Ecological Science and Technology Park. The event was a continuation of the successful conclusion of the 2023 vivo Game Developer Salon Medium and Heavy Session that was held at the end of last month.

During the salon, the person in charge of vivo games and game publishers shared their experiences and insights. Zhang Caiyun, senior director of vivo game business, opened the salon with an introduction to the event. Zhang Yaoji, an analyst of vivo game intermodal data, then discussed the overall performance and trend analysis of the current leisure game category on the vivo platform. Zhang Yaoji highlighted the continuous growth of vivo game users, the improvement in user quality, and the increasing willingness of users to pay, which has created new incremental space for casual games on the platform.

Tao Lei, the operation manager of vivo casual games, shared the growth of core distribution, activity, and turnover data of casual games on the platform. He demonstrated how the platform has been optimizing casual game operations through resource flow expansion, recommendation enhancement, function expansion, and material efficiency improvement. Tao Lei also discussed the platform’s strategies for user segmentation, active operation, and social expansion, and highlighted the payment optimization initiatives being undertaken by vivo.

Wu Qi, the person in charge of Baoyi Publishing, also shared the long-term operation case of the casual game “Let’s Run!” During the salon, Wu Qi discussed Baoyi Publishing’s focus on delivering unique and fun experiences to users and its cooperation with vivo to achieve growth and user retention.

Huang Yongping, Product Manager of Vivo Mini Games, presented vivo’s strategy and practice of implementing centralized operation of mini games through the Miaowan Mini Game app. Huang Yongping shared the user feedback response mechanism implemented by the vivo game platform to ensure a positive game experience. He also introduced the support policies for vivo’s newly upgraded mini-games, including resource exposure support and support for external game purchases.

The salon concluded with a Q&A session where vivo actively engaged with game developers and industry guests to discuss light casual games and explore potential collaborations. The salon aimed to foster innovation and optimize services to meet the changing market demands. Moving forward, the vivo game platform will continue to innovate, optimize services, and collaborate closely with game developers to achieve mutual benefit and drive industry growth.

Overall, the second session of the 2023 vivo Game Developer Salon: Light Leisure Session was a success, bringing together industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore opportunities in the thriving ecosystem of light casual games on the vivo platform.

