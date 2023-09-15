Exploring the Infinite Fun of Riding Life: Honda Showcases Popular Models and Test Drives at the 2023 China Motorcycle Expo

Title: 2023 China Motorcycle Expo Showcases Honda’s Latest Models and Riding Experiences

Chongqing, China – The annual China International Motorcycle Expo kicked off its 21st edition on September 15 at the Chongqing International Expo Center. Spanning an impressive area of 160,000 square meters, the event attracted over 700 companies, including both international and domestic motorcycle brands, parts manufacturers, clothing suppliers, and more. The expo aimed to cover the entire two-wheeled vehicle industry chain.

Honda, one of the leading motorcycle brands worldwide, occupied Hall 6T11 of N6 at the motorcycle show. With the theme “Wings to Release FUN”, Honda showcased over 20 of its popular models to Chinese consumers, aiming to explore the infinite fun of riding life. As part of its efforts to provide a diversified riding experience, Honda organized exclusive off-site test drive sessions and hosted the “2023 Honda Wing Release FUN Rider Meeting” event. These initiatives allowed consumers to experience the joy and excitement of motorcycle life firsthand.

To facilitate the test drives, Honda set up a dedicated test drive experience area outside the venue, covering more than 3,700 square meters. It featured popular models such as the recently released CB750 Honda HORNET, retro climbing model CL500, CBR650R, CBR400R, CB400F, and CM300. Anjia coaches performed a thrilling riding performance, showcasing COOL style riding and safe driving techniques. The test drive event garnered significant interest from consumers who praised Honda’s models for their quality, security, and driving pleasure.

In addition to the test drives, Honda’s DreamWing Chongqing brand franchise store initiated the “2023 Honda Wing Release FUN Rider Exchange” event. Over 80 Honda users formed a riding team and journeyed to the Chongqing Motorcycle Exhibition. The event also featured speeches by Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Honda Giken Industrial (China) Investment Co., Ltd.’s executive deputy general manager, and Mr. Liu Rui, chairman of Honda DreamWing Chongqing Store. Participants had the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions about riding experiences and the joy of biking, fostering a sense of community among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Inside the exhibition center, visitors to the Honda Motorcycle booth were treated to a diverse product lineup designed to enhance the riding experience and lifestyle. The booth showcased a range of Honda models, including GL1800 Gold Wing Tour, CB1300, CBR650R, CL500, and CM1100. Moreover, Honda displayed modified models of the CM and CL series, showcasing outstanding works from the “Wings to Play, Release FUN Style” competition recently organized by various media outlets. The booth’s creative design, featuring a rotating car model booth, cycling peripheral sales area, and a coffee area, created an immersive and enjoyable cycling space for visitors.

Honda has consistently leveraged its advanced technological prowess and innovative capabilities to develop products catering to the diverse needs of consumers. With its extensive and exciting product lineup, Honda continues to explore the infinite possibilities of riding life, aiming to deliver even more memorable and joyful riding experiences in the future.

Overall, the 2023 China Motorcycle Expo proved to be a resounding success for Honda, reaffirming its commitment to providing superior products and enhancing the enjoyment of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

