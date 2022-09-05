Exploring the Metaverse of the Industry, Industry Celebrities Gather at the Caohejing Science and Technology CarnivalFly into the homes of ordinary people

On the afternoon of September 2, the exploration and industry metaverse forum “Meta-Creation Future” application ecology special session was held in Caohejing Development Zone. The theme of the forum is “Exploration First, Wisdom Leads the Future”. Politicians, top academicians, business leaders and the new generation of scientists have in-depth discussions on the risks, challenges and opportunities of the development of the industrial metaverse. Qian Feng, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhong Xiaoyong, deputy secretary of the Xuhui District Committee and mayor, Rong Zhiqin, deputy director of the Municipal Economic and Information Commission, and Wang Tianguang, deputy director of the Municipal Communications Administration, delivered speeches successively. Yu Linwei, Member of the Standing Committee of Xuhui District Committee and Deputy District Head, Zhu Weihong, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress and Chairman of the District Federation of Trade Unions, and Zhang Liming, Vice Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of Shanghai Caohejing Emerging Technology Development Zone Development Corporation attended the forum.

During the ceremony, the forum held the launching ceremony of the sixth season of Caohejing Science and Technology Carnival and Yuanchuang’s “Future Tower”. The launch of the “Future Tower” marks the acceleration of the development of Xuhui Caohejing Yuanchuang’s future characteristic industrial park, and sounded the clarion call for the construction of a world-class Metaverse industry preferred location, innovation synergy zone, talent pool, and integrated application field. In order to improve the quality of economic development, build a digital industry cluster, and seize the highland of Metaverse industry development, Caohejing Development Zone has continuously gathered leading industrial enterprises, built an industrial functional platform, and built an industrial ecosystem. In the future, with the help of the spatial reorganization effect brought about by the urban renewal of Shanghai’s oldest development zone, Caohejing Development Zone will be transformed from a high-end industrial park to a multi-functional science and technology block that leads innovation, fashion, culture, consumption and entertainment.

At the same time, during the event, the policy of “Several Opinions of Xuhui District on Supporting the Development of Metaverse” was officially released. The policy aims to support the integrated development of the Metaverse, artificial intelligence, cultural creativity and other advantageous and characteristic industries in Xuhui District, focusing on the underlying supporting technologies of the Metaverse, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, digital twin, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things, to help enterprises and other innovative entities to carry out research and development research, promote enterprises to accelerate the construction of 5G/6G, GPU, interaction, cloudification, Internet of Things and other back-end infrastructure of the Metaverse, and encourage enterprises to develop and produce virtual hosts, VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) Metaverse terminal equipment such as MR (mixed reality), brain-computer interaction, etc., to support enterprises in the construction and production of metaverse scene content in accordance with the law in the fields of social consumption, education and medical care, sports entertainment, government affairs management, etc., and help Xuhui to create technological leadership , Enterprise agglomeration, talent influx, rich scenarios, leading standards, high-quality service Metaverse industrial ecology.

In order to promote Metaverse to better empower the digital transformation of economy, life and governance, and create a batch of influential benchmarking applications and scenarios, the “Metaverse Future” 2022 Metaverse Design Creativity Competition is officially opened. The competition will provide participants with A communication platform for self-expression, dialogue with the industry, and insight into the future, increasing the scale effect of talent gathering, and striving to build Xuhui into a fashion frontier for “intimate contact” with the life of the Metaverse.

The signing of the strategic cooperation agreement of the Metaverse Innovation and Exploration Phalanx was also held on the spot. Relying on the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, Phalanx brings together more than 100 domestic and foreign institutions, universities, and enterprises to build a cooperation and exchange platform for government, industry, academia and research, focusing on Metaverse basic core technology research, industrial application implementation, standard specification formulation, and policy supervision research. , build my country’s Metaverse technology industry ecosystem, and promote the deep integration of the Metaverse and various economic and social fields.

In the keynote speech session, Qian Feng, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Hou Yang, Senior Vice President of Microsoft, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China, He Baohong, Director of the Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data, CAICT, China Yan Mei, an engineer from the Content Technology Department of the Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data, CAICT, and Wang Chaoyue, an algorithm scientist from the JD Research Institute, delivered keynote speeches respectively.

During the roundtable discussion of the forum, industry experts discussed the development risks, challenges and opportunities in the field of the industrial metaverse. From understanding the metaverse and realizing the integration of reality and reality, to entering the metaverse and realizing the development of the metaverse, all parties involved. Speak freely and build a better tomorrow for the industrial metaverse. This roundtable was chaired by Wang Yuntao, Deputy Chief Engineer of the Cloud University of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the ITU-T Q5/16 Reporter of the International Telecommunication Union, and Chairman of the ISO/IEC JPEG AI Working Group. He invited enterprise representatives and industry experts to have a dialogue and proposed to accelerate the Thinking and suggestions on seizing the strategic opportunities of the Metaverse, helping people, fields, and data to be integrated, and realizing the integration of data and reality to empower the prosperity and development of the industry.

At the 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference held in June this year, “Caohejing Yuanyuan Creates the Future” was released as the first batch of Metaverse characteristic industrial parks in Shanghai. Talent reservoir, integrated application field. The launch of the “Future Tower” also marks the acceleration of the development of Xuhui Caohejing Yuanchuang’s future characteristic industrial park. In the future, Xuhui District will continue to seize and amplify the spillover effect of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, focus on key carriers such as “Caohejing Yuanchuang Future Metaverse Industry Innovation Park”, build nests and attract phoenixes, and continue to improve the concentration and display of regional Metaverse industries. The degree and contribution degree will be ensured to take the lead in the fast lane of industrial agglomeration, and the development will be stable and far-reaching.

Xuhui District Science and Technology Commission, Chai Bin