Exploring the Potential: Beijing Pilots Full-Chain Recycling System for Disposable Plastic Lunch Boxes

Title: Beijing Pilots Full-Chain Recycling System for Takeout Lunch Boxes

Date: October 29, 2021

Disposable plastic lunch boxes have the “potential” to turn waste into treasure. On October 29, Beijing launched a pilot project in Changping, Chaoyang, Shunyi, and other districts to establish a full-chain recycling system for takeout plastic lunch boxes. This project aims to explore a comprehensive recycling process of “recycling sites-community transfer stations-renewable resource sorting centers.”

Plastic lunch boxes make up more than 60% of takeout containers, with over 90% of them made of PP plastic. These boxes have high recycling value and can be used in various industries after recycling. In 2020, related documents emphasized the need to find suitable recycling modes for plastic waste, including takeout lunch boxes and plastic packaging bags.

To implement this initiative, Meituan, in collaboration with Beijing Guangli Fuyuan Renewable Resources Recycling Market Co., Ltd., Beijing Love Self-Strengthening Materials Recycling Center, and Beijing Huajingyuan Environmental Management Co., Ltd., selected several takeout-concentrated areas as pilot projects. Specifically, separate takeout lunch box recycling bins were placed at garbage classification points to facilitate large-scale recycling of these plastic lunch boxes. The project aims to establish a full chain recycling system across recycling sites, community transfer stations, and renewable resource sorting centers.

Meituan has confirmed that the relevant pilots have commenced, with further planning underway. Tian Jin, the project director of Meituan Qingshan Plan, stated that the Qingshan Plan will support recycling organizations in implementing regular lunch box recycling projects through site selection, public promotion, infrastructure co-construction, and back-end regeneration channel construction. These efforts will create a foundation for sustainable recycling and sorting of takeaway packaging.

Beijing’s takeout lunch box recycling project marks a new stage in plastic pollution control. The Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission plans to expand the coverage of takeout lunch box recycling based on the pilot projects and promote the recycling and reuse of plastic lunch boxes.

Besides environmental conservation, recycling takeout lunch boxes contributes to various industries. According to the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, plastic lunch boxes, particularly those made of PP plastic, have high recycling value. Once processed into particles, they can be used in automobiles, electronic appliances, home furnishings, and other sectors.

However, certain challenges need to be addressed to ensure the success of the recycling system. The current stage of recycling shows deviations, with incidents of takeout lunch boxes being discarded improperly. Issues such as cleaning up food residues and improving sorting facilities require joint efforts from relevant authorities, consumers, and practitioners.

To overcome these challenges, public education and publicity must be prioritized to raise awareness about the recycling of lunch boxes. Additionally, a complete recycling system, including the management of recycling bins and the operation of recycling facilities, must be established. A robust supervision mechanism will also be crucial to ensure the standardization and efficacy of recycling and reuse.

To further improve the recycling process, technological advancements like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things can enhance efficiency and accuracy. Furthermore, the formulation of regulations, policies, and effective incentive mechanisms can regulate the production, use, recycling, and disposal of takeout lunch boxes, promoting the sustainable development of the industry.

Through the establishment of a full-chain recycling system, Beijing aims to reduce plastic waste, conserve resources, and improve environmental quality. This initiative not only benefits the environment and sustainable development but also garners social awareness and participation in environmental protection causes. By working together, relevant stakeholders can create a cleaner and greener future.

