Expo Roma 2030, Angelini becomes a partner of the Foundation

Angelini Industries becomes a partner of the Expo Roma 2030 Foundation which supports Rome’s candidacy to host the Universal Exposition.

The partnership was presented to the 5,600 employees by the CEO Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, together with Massimo Scaccabarozzi, president of the Expo Roma 2030 Foundation which was set up in July 2022 by Unindustria, CNA Rome, Coldiretti Rome, Confcommercio Rome, Federlazio, Ance Rome -ACER and Confesercenti and supports the Institutional Promoting Committee, of which Giuseppe Scognamiglio is general manager.

Angelini Industries established its headquarters in Rome after the Second World War and, since then, «it has always maintained a close link with the city», says Marullo di Condojanni. Today «Casa Angelini is the fulcrum of an urban renewal project that is placed in synergy with the theme chosen for the candidacy of the Capital. Innovation, sustainability, functionality and beauty are values ​​that we share with the Expo Roma 2030 project and that we support as a Group», explained the manager.

The new partnership for Giuseppe Scognamiglio strengthens a project that represents a great platform «on which countries compare possible solutions to the great global challenges. The 179 members of the BIE will support us if they are convinced that our country system is capable of developing relationships with their companies, leveraging our skills and our excellence». Massimo Scaccabarozzi, adds that «it is important to do everything possible to win Expo 2030, because this can represent a great development opportunity for the country and for the city. Even for companies its value is very clear, the Expo is business, an extraordinary leverage for transformation and growth for the whole territory: over 50 billion in returns for 10 billion in investments, 300,000 new jobs, 11,000 new businesses, 30 million visitors together with the major urban regeneration, innovation and sustainability projects contained in the master plan».