Export economy under pressure – Europe’s economy is coughing – and Switzerland is suffering – News

The European economy has lost momentum. This is not good news for the Swiss machine, electronics and metals industry.

The Swiss machine, electrical and metal industry is seeing steadily declining orders from the EU area. In addition, more and more countries such as the USA or Germany are supporting their own economies with cheap electricity, tax breaks and state investments.

For the Swiss export industry, this means a blatant competitive disadvantage, as Patrick Villiger knows. He is the boss of 250 employees and manages the fortunes of Aluminum Laufen in Liesberg. Aluminum is produced at the foot of the Jura in the Basel region.

When the markets in Germany and France cough, we feel it in terms of incoming orders and sales.

Actually, the plant produces around the clock. But the situation is currently different, explains Villiger: “We are a company that sells two thirds of the volume abroad, mainly in Germany and France. When these markets cough, we feel it in terms of incoming orders and sales.»

Cough, that’s what the European economy is doing. High inflation, sluggish consumption, sharp rise in interest rates – the euro zone is not gaining momentum. “The business prospects are clouding over. We expect a longer phase of short-time work. We do not expect a recovery until mid-2024,” explains Villiger.

Electricity price as a competitive disadvantage

The Swiss machine, electrical and metal industry posted a drop of almost ten percent in incoming orders in the first half of the year. In the best case the high order backlog of the previous year is helping individual companies to cushion the downturn to some extent.

Caption: Containers are loaded onto a cargo ship at the Contargo container terminal at the Port of Switzerland in Basel (picture from July 10, 2020). KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

For companies that need a lot of energy and are in international competition, the price of electricity is crucial. Many EU countries are currently supporting their companies with measures such as an electricity price cap. This artificially reduces the energy costs for European competitors.

A competitive disadvantage that probably so quickly won’t go away. Even if industrial policy is celebrating an international comeback, subsidies such as those granted by the EU are traditionally a regulatory sin in a liberal country like Switzerland.

“Rain of subsidies” outside of Switzerland

Stephan Brupbacher, director of the Swissmem association for the machine, electrical and metal industries, sharply criticizes the industrial policy. He speaks of a “massive rain of subsidies” that is falling on companies in the USA or Germany. This has nothing to do with free trade.

Example Infineon: Although the German chip manufacturer is profitable, it receives subsidies for the construction of a new factory. Brupbacher calculates what this costs the German state: “At Infineon, that’s several million per newly created job provided by the taxpayer. This is industrial policy at its worst.”

As a result, semiconductor companies have to think about where to invest next.

Such an industrial policy puts Swiss companies at a disadvantage on the one hand, and on the other hand the location becomes less attractive for foreign companies. “As a result, semiconductor companies, for example, have to think about where to invest next,” says Brupbacher. As a result, a company invests where the subsidy pot is greatest.

This is what happened at TSMC. The chip manufacturer was lured to Magdeburg in Germany in June with subsidies of ten billion euros. Switzerland cannot offer anything like that. In the global competition for companies and in the export of industrial goods, it is at a disadvantage.