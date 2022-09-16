Listen to the audio version of the article

Values ​​during the race, volumes under braking. Arriving in July close to 58 billion, Italian exports reach the new all-time high in current terms. However, the increase in price lists linked to inflation plays a significant role and in fact, looking at the volumes placed across the border, Istat recorded a decline of 4%. In any case, taking into account the values, the result strengthens the 2022 budget, with Italy able to do better than Germany and France.

In the seven months, foreign sales reached over 364 billion, an increase of 22% higher than that achieved by Berlin and Paris, almost equally divided between European (+ 24%) and non-EU (+ 19%) markets.

The 58 billion sold across the border in July represent an 18% jump year-on-year (eighth consecutive month of double-digit growth), almost nine billion more in absolute terms. This means that the made in Italy is approaching large strides to the 600 billion threshold: in the 12 months between August 2021 and July 2022 we have already reached over 580.

A surge in sales which, however, pales in the face of the maddening gas and crude oil prices, elements that push imports: + 44% both in the month and in the January-July period. This translates into a reversal of the trade balance: if in the first seven months of 2021 we could boast a surplus of over 37 billion, now we are in the red of almost 14. A backward run of over 50 billion which is however equaled by France (pass from -57 to -105 billion) and overtaken by Germany, which reduces its surplus to 38 billion, 80 less than in the same period of the previous year.

The collapse of our trade surplus, as it happens elsewhere, is linked in particular to the surge in gas and crude oil prices which in July also bring the value of imports to a new record, just over 58 billion, a figure never touched in the past: a year ago we traveled around 40 billion a month. What makes the difference is precisely energy, which cost our country over 76 billion in seven months, almost 50 more than in the same period of 2021. Presenting a trend, however, that worsens from month to month: if in January the greater disbursement for energy it was five billion, in July we came close to ten.