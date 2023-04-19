Export, two years of growth. Gas down, purchases from Moscow at a minimum

Listen to the audio version of the article

Two consecutive years. With the February figure, the number of months of continuous growth in national exports becomes 24, the 15th consecutive double-digit figure. Increase of 10.8% generated above all by non-EU sales (China in particular, due to the effect of drugs, with a decisive contribution from the Pfizer site in Ascoli and the anti-Covid drug) while in Europe progress is limited to 5.5 %. Above all because of Germany, our first market, whose purchases of made in Italy products rise by only 1.5%.

Growth of 10.8% almost entirely linked to price lists, while exported volumes grew by only 0.1%.

Purchases

The drop in energy prices is visible in our purchases, with imports growing by only 3.1% in value (the lowest since February 2021) and falling by 2.5% in volume.

The sectors that contribute most to the trend increase in exports include: pharmaceutical, chemical-medicinal and botanical items (+51.3%, due to the China effect, as mentioned), machinery and equipment (+12.7% ), food products, beverages and tobacco (+12.4%).

On an annual basis, the countries that provide the greatest contributions to the increase in national exports are: China (with an increase of +131.3%), United States (+18.2%), France (+9.8% ), Spain (+12.9%) and Turkey (+26.2%).