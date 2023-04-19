Home » Export, two years of growth. Gas down, purchases from Moscow at a minimum
Business

Export, two years of growth. Gas down, purchases from Moscow at a minimum

by admin
Export, two years of growth. Gas down, purchases from Moscow at a minimum

Two consecutive years. With the February figure, the number of months of continuous growth in national exports becomes 24, the 15th consecutive double-digit figure. Increase of 10.8% generated above all by non-EU sales (China in particular, due to the effect of drugs, with a decisive contribution from the Pfizer site in Ascoli and the anti-Covid drug) while in Europe progress is limited to 5.5 %. Above all because of Germany, our first market, whose purchases of made in Italy products rise by only 1.5%.

Growth of 10.8% almost entirely linked to price lists, while exported volumes grew by only 0.1%.

Purchases

The drop in energy prices is visible in our purchases, with imports growing by only 3.1% in value (the lowest since February 2021) and falling by 2.5% in volume.

The sectors that contribute most to the trend increase in exports include: pharmaceutical, chemical-medicinal and botanical items (+51.3%, due to the China effect, as mentioned), machinery and equipment (+12.7% ), food products, beverages and tobacco (+12.4%).

On an annual basis, the countries that provide the greatest contributions to the increase in national exports are: China (with an increase of +131.3%), United States (+18.2%), France (+9.8% ), Spain (+12.9%) and Turkey (+26.2%).

See also  The four-hour high-speed charging queue just shows that the future of pure electric vehicles can be expected? _problem

You may also like

Forbes, Clemente Del Vecchio at 18 is the...

UBS cleared for CS takeover

Bears walking in Abruzzo: maximum attention to Lecce...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up...

Misleading climate promises: Providers crumble back

Moncler: ok to the dividend of €1.12 per...

The election lies cost Fox News $787.5 million

In the first quarter, the economy got off...

Gas consumption in Germany 2022/2023: This is how...

Chips Act, green light from the EU. 43...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy