Export, two years of growth. Gas down, purchases from Moscow at a minimum

Two consecutive years. With the February figure, the number of months of continuous growth in national exports becomes 24, the 15th consecutive double-digit figure. Increase of 10.8% generated above all by non-EU sales (China in particular, due to the effect of drugs, with a decisive contribution from the Pfizer site in Ascoli and the anti-Covid drug) while in Europe progress is limited to 5.5 %. Above all because of Germany, our first market, whose purchases of made in Italy products rise by only 1.5%.
Growth of 10.8% almost entirely linked to price lists, while exported volumes grew by only 0.1%.
Purchases
The drop in energy prices is visible in our purchases, with imports growing by only 3.1% in value (the lowest since February 2021) and falling by 2.5% in volume.
The sectors that contribute most to the trend increase in exports include: pharmaceutical, chemical-medicinal and botanical items (+51.3%, due to the China effect, as mentioned), machinery and equipment (+12.7% ), food products, beverages and tobacco (+12.4%).
On an annual basis, the countries that provide the greatest contributions to the increase in national exports are: China (with an increase of +131.3%), United States (+18.2%), France (+9.8% ), Spain (+12.9%) and Turkey (+26.2%).