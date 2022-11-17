Home Business Exports, Made in Italy record in September: for the first time over 600 billion
The race for exports continues, which for the first time in 12 months exceeds the threshold of 600 billion. And the surge in energy imports continues, deepening the deficit of our trade balance.

Exports: record September

The Istat data for September confirm the trend of recent months, marking the eleventh consecutive double-digit progress for Made in Italy, a growth of 21.6% which in absolute value means almost 10 billion more than in the same month of 2021.

Additional brick which, over a 12-month period (from October 2021 to September 2022), brings our cross-border sales to 600 billion for the first time (we are at 601).

Result achieved also thanks to the strong growth of price lists linked to inflation (of the 21 growth points in September, only two are higher volumes) and however higher, looking at the growth rate, both compared to France (in the nine months we grew by 21, 1%, Paris by 20%) and above all by Germany, growing by only 15%.

Historic record for pasta with exports up 33%

Imports are also up

Growth in sales which, however, continues to be outnumbered by our purchases, which increased by 40.4% in September. In nine months the surge is similar, equal to 43.5%, above all due to the effect of energy, a trend that knocks out our trade balance: if last year between January and September we could boast a surplus of over 37 billion, now we are in the “red” for more than 31.

