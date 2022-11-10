Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2022 financial statements of Italian agricultural machinery manufacturers will close with revenues of 14.2 billion euros, with an increase of + 3.7% compared to the already extraordinary year 2021, despite the decline in volumes sold in the main reference markets (-6 %), the difficulties faced by factories in keeping up with the pace of demand – between soaring costs and difficulties in supplying them – and the lower investment capacity of agricultural enterprises, which in turn are weighed down by the prices of energy and arable crops.

The world exhibition of agricultural mechanics opens

This is the picture of a “Made in Italy” of excellence that challenges Americans and Germans in world leadership in agricultural technologies, presented yesterday by Alessandro Malavolti, president of Federunacoma, on the eve of Eima International. The world exhibition of agricultural machinery which until November 13 will fill 128 thousand square meters of the BolognaFiere pavilions, with over 1,500 manufacturers present, 480 of which from abroad representing 40 countries, and the expectation of over 300 thousand visitors, expected from 160 Villages. Numbers that bring this 45th edition of Eima back to the best pre-Covid performances, “the most beautiful university on technology in agriculture”, underlines the number one of a manufacturing chain, led by the 300 companies associated with Federunacoma, which employs 2 thousand companies and 130 thousand employees with related industries and exports over two thirds of its volumes.

Foreign demand

Exports are the driving force behind the good prospects that entrepreneurs see, despite the negative signs that dot the statistics on registrations of tractors, combine harvesters, trailers, lifters not only in Italy, but in Europe, the USA, India and to concerns about energy costs, inflation, restrictive policies: in the seven months January-July 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, Italian agro-mechanical exports increased by 10.4% in value, against a reduction in quantity by 2.5% (in particular, tractors show a + 2% in value with a 20% drop in the number of units exported). “A dynamic that is explained not so much by the increase in price lists, which occurred because we had to offload part of the higher costs incurred in production – explains Malavolti – but because we sold more sophisticated, larger machines for agriculture. 4.0, therefore of greater value. And we remain optimistic for the future because as Italian manufacturers we have a strong competitive advantage over our competitors: the specialization in precision agriculture, which while representing the smallest share of crops, generates about the same added value as arable land and grows at a much faster rate. sustained “.

On the other hand, with a population that will increase by one billion people over the next ten years, food needs are set to grow: an estimated 17% increase in agricultural production worldwide. And it will be technologies that will make the difference in terms of profitability and sustainability of crops. “The Export Planning data on world trade in agricultural machinery – Malavolti specifies – indicate an expected growth of 5.7% between 2023 and 2026 as well as the domestic agricultural market is demonstrating a good capacity to hold in this difficult context, thanks also to a system of purchase incentives that has a significant impact and must be guaranteed ».

Finally, the 7th Istat agricultural census confirms an increasing propensity of Italian farmers to invest in new generation technologies: out of 1.1 million farms in Italy, more than 10% have introduced significant innovations in recent years, mostly their own on mechanization.