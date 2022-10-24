[摘要]According to news on October 23, next year’s Apple iPhone 15 series will switch to a USB-C port. In addition, Apple will also use a titanium alloy middle frame in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

According to news on October 23, next year’s Apple iPhone 15 series will switch to a USB-C port. In addition, Apple will also use a titanium alloy middle frame in the iPhone 15/Pro series. Now a whistleblower claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra will eventually be made of titanium.

LeaksApplePro says that Apple will provide the iPhone 15 Ultra with the titanium case that fans have coveted. Apple has previously used stainless steel in iPhones.

The advantage of titanium over stainless steel is that the material will provide greater durability and better scratch resistance without adding extra weight. And for devices like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, weight is increasingly an issue.

Apple has used titanium on the Apple Watch, such as the Apple Watch Ultra, which has a titanium case. Apple is believed to have tested titanium chassis for iPhones in the past, but not on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Making an iPhone case out of titanium can be more expensive than stainless steel and aluminum. But it also means the iPhone 15 Ultra is even more unique.

Apple will reportedly differentiate between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year. The latter is said to be under the new name “iPhone 15 Ultra”, with some exclusive features and a higher price.

But whether or not Apple moves to titanium, its front and rear panels will still be made of glass. Apple still needs the iPhone to support wireless charging, especially with the rise of the new MagSafe magnetic charging.

What seems more certain at this stage is that all iPhone 15 series models next year will get a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. This has nothing to do with titanium or the price of the phone. Apple had to make this change because the European Union has decided to force electronic device makers to use USB-C ports for charging.

Editor: Xu Han