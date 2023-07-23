Home » Expropriations in Russia: Danone, Carlsberg and the fear of the domino effect
Business

Expropriations in Russia: Danone, Carlsberg and the fear of the domino effect

by admin
Expropriations in Russia: Danone, Carlsberg and the fear of the domino effect

The French food group Danone and the Russian Baltika breweries of the Danish brewing group Carlsberg were surprisingly placed under temporary Russian receivership.

The change in management took place without Carlsberg’s knowledge or consent, the company said. The prospects for the sales process are now highly uncertain. Now the question is whether these two processes are the new Russian way of dealing with Western companies.

See also  Ukraine, China and India condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine for the first time at the UN

You may also like

Michael Jordan Disapproves of Son’s Relationship with Larsa...

Italy changes course: it abandons the Silk Road...

Resolution 7 of 07/10/2023 – Refunds for incorrect...

“Let’s look at Campania and Puglia”

Shaanxi Announces 2023 List of Provincial Listed Reserve...

Government, the ranking of ministers. Flop Santanchè, collapse...

Romano Prodi scolds his heirs of the Pd:...

Revolution at Kering: Bizzarri leaves Gucci, Bellettini is...

Pandoro Balocco-Ferragni, the influencer’s companies are in the...

Efficiency 3%. Disadvantages and Advantages, Is it worth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy