Expropriations in Russia: Danone, Carlsberg and the fear of the domino effect

The French food group Danone and the Russian Baltika breweries of the Danish brewing group Carlsberg were surprisingly placed under temporary Russian receivership.
The change in management took place without Carlsberg’s knowledge or consent, the company said. The prospects for the sales process are now highly uncertain. Now the question is whether these two processes are the new Russian way of dealing with Western companies.
