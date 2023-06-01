Exquisite skin care starts from dolls, and domestic cosmetics see new opportunities

(Original title: Exquisite skin care starts from dolls, and domestic beauty makeup sees new opportunities | June 1 special planning)

Children’s Day is coming, and parents who are still rushing to buy at 618 may also buy an additional skin care product for their children. In the highly competitive beauty industry, any subdivision with few entrants is a new opportunity, and baby care products are the next opportunity.

Many local beauty companies are already stepping up the layout of their own baby and child brands.

At the 2023 Beauty Expo, Jialan Group, the parent company of Nature Hall, officially announced that the first baby brand will be launched soon; The new page of the baby and children’s skin care brand; Winona Baby has become the second largest brand in Bettany’s financial report; the Qichu brand under Shanghai Jahwa has recently launched a high-end strategy.

According to the data provided by Euromonitor International to Interface Fashion, from 2017 to 2022, the compound annual growth rate of China‘s mother and baby care products market will reach 9.8%. Although the market growth rate has slowed down since the start of the new crown epidemic in 2020, and will experience negative growth in 2022, China‘s maternal and child care product market is expected to break through the 40 billion yuan mark in 2025 and continue to grow.

Although the low birth rate and negative population growth have become hot topics recently, which seems to cast a shadow over the mother-tone care product market, Tao Lei, secretary-general of the Yimei Shangyou Association under Yifei Group, told Interface Fashion that the consumption upgrade of the younger generation of parents and the The iterative upgrade of the concept of refined parenting is the driving force behind the development of this industry.

Moreover, in the past, the maternal and child care products market was full of old brands with relatively basic functions and product iterations were not obvious. With the rapid development of Internet e-commerce, in recent years, many new mother and baby brands that focus on subdivided needs have achieved good growth, such as the popular brand Sea Turtle Daddy for children’s sunscreen.

Founded in 2019, Sea Turtle Daddy is the leading mother and baby brand on Douyin e-commerce. According to the report released by Orient Securities, from July to November 2022, the Sea Turtle Papa brand ranked second in sales except for September, and ranked first in other months. The estimated monthly sales are between 10 million and 50 million yuan. wait.

Yukiyo, the person in charge of baby and child care in Tmall’s maternal and child parent-child industry, is also optimistic about the development of this category. She said that the baby and child care products on the Tmall platform show a relatively average growth rate every year, with the highest growth rate in 2021 and a slight slowdown in 2022. The main supply of goods is concentrated in infants and children aged 0 to 3. The average price is between 60 yuan and 100 yuan.

Similar to adult cosmetics, in addition to more refined needs such as sun protection, daily care such as lotion and cream is the bulk.

The Orient Securities report quoted Feigua data as saying that the combined sales of the two categories of Taobao baby lotion and face cream usually account for more than 70% of the entire track. In addition, baby lip care, massage oil, and buttock cream It is also usually a segmented track that accounts for more than 5% of sales.

Since the stratum corneum of infants’ skin is thinner than that of adults, the barrier is weaker, and the ability to regulate moisture is poorer, so the safety requirements for skin care products are higher. At the same time, common infant skin problems such as eczema have also become the breakthrough point that the brand focuses on in research and development.

However, compared with adult skin care products with various ingredients and concentrations, infant skin care products do not have so much room for development.

Zhihu blogger and cosmetics research and development engineer “Zuo Fuzi” told Interface Fashion that there are currently two main research and development directions for infant skin care products. One is bionic vernix, which simulates the natural vernix of the baby’s skin to achieve the effect of barrier repair. Another concept similar to pure beauty, does not add alcohol and other irritating or powerful ingredients, and simplifies the formula as much as possible, mainly because the baby’s skin is relatively fragile and sensitive.

It can be seen that the main concept of many infant and child brands is to repair the “fragile muscles” or “sensitive muscles” of infants and young children. For example, Winona Baby has extended the main brand Winona’s successful shaping of the concept of sensitive skin, and marked it on the homepage of the official website as “professional protection of baby’s fragile skin”; the Yiying brand also advertised its proposition as natural, pure, Safe and effective skin care brand for babies and children in China.

However, in order for parents to pay for the value proposition of the brand, it is not enough to rely on words alone, and a more professional endorsement is needed. In the adult cosmetics market, brands need to constantly tell the story of factory construction and R&D investment, and use the marketing promotion of beauty bloggers to strengthen the credibility of their efficacy.

This set is also common in the baby care market. Take the Yiying brand as an example. As soon as it went public, it launched a co-founder team of actor Zhang Ziyi, pediatrician Cui Yutao and scientist Huang Hu, combining the role of expert endorsement and opinion leaders.

However, unlike adult cosmetics, since the buyers are often parents and the users are children, infant and child brands need to serve a wider audience. It is necessary to consider the needs of parents for safety, efficacy and price. It is also necessary to gain insight into children’s preferences for packaging design, usage experience and fragrance.

According to the data provided by Euromonitor International, judging from the market share of the top ten brands in terms of market share in the past five years, the brand concentration is not high, and the market share of the top brand is still declining. Its share is less than 5%. This means that new brands still have a chance to enter the market.

Although the process complexity and raw material cost of infant skin care products are lower than those of adult cosmetics in terms of ingredient efficacy research and development, the testing process and cost of their functional ingredients are relatively high.

Zuo Fuzi said that compared with ordinary cosmetics, most skin care products for infants and young children must undergo toxicology tests to verify their clinical safety, as well as acute skin tests, acute eye irritation tests, etc. Taking toxicology testing as an example, first of all, it has a long cycle, which usually takes 3 to 6 months, and secondly, it is costly, and it takes hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars to complete a complete set.

In addition, although children’s sunscreen is a blue ocean category, the filing process is relatively complicated and requires special cosmetics filing. Tao Lei said that the filing requirements for sunscreen products are relatively high. In addition, children’s products need to declare the “Little Golden Shield” logo, which generally takes 18 months or even longer to prepare. Therefore, brands that can generally develop sunscreen products have a certain volume.

New brands need stronger capital support to achieve a breakthrough from 0 to 1. This is a high acceptance threshold for new infant and child brands, but once it crosses this threshold, its consumer stickiness is higher than that of ordinary cosmetics.

Yukiyo said that baby and child care is a high-repurchase product, and the average purchase frequency of users is more than 2.5 times a year. Therefore, new brands need to do a good job of serving old customers from the beginning, and these old customers will also become the first purchase of new products. A wave of suggesters.

Moreover, there are still subdivided needs for infant and child cosmetics, which are suitable for new brands to enter.

In Yukiyo’s view, the current infant products are mainly concentrated on the face, body, and buttocks, and there are products targeting the lip area one after another, but there are still opportunities for other subdivided parts, such as the navel and other places that need more careful and gentle care The product.

In addition, new brands can also consider subdividing age and gender. For example, children’s acne control products, now children’s menstrual period is earlier than before, and the skin water and oil balance problems caused by physiology need to have corresponding products. At this time, boys and girls may need different products.

Also in the field of Zhongda children, Tao Lei mentioned that new brands may try to develop color cosmetics for children. There is no relatively well-known brand in the market for this category, but with the continuous improvement of children’s self-assessment awareness, and With the change of parenting and consumption concepts of the younger generation of parents, there is a demand for children’s makeup. Moreover, because children’s skin is fragile and sensitive, and adult makeup is not suitable, brands can consider starting with natural plants.