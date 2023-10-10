Home » “Extend a hand to business in a partnership”
"Extend a hand to business in a partnership"

Reeves held out the prospect of an economic policy modeled on that of US President Joe Biden, with a focus on domestic industries, securing supply chains and expanding the economy from the bottom up. “This means we need to rebuild our ability to produce and sell here in the UK so that we are less exposed to global shocks,” Reeves said. “Governments around the world, unlike our government, have understood that wealth does not rain down from a few at the top, but relies on the contribution of many.”

