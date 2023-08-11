Extensa Group Announces $38 Million Investment in Palace Suites Downtown with 325 Luxury Suites

Extensa Group has recently launched a new hotel project called Palace Suites Downtown, which is set to have a significant impact on the local economy. With an estimated investment of US$38 million, the project will consist of 325 luxury suites located in the downtown area of ​​Dowmtown.

At a public hearing held at Caribbean Lake Park, the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARENA) was present to discuss the project. The hotel has attracted foreign investment capital from executive investors Theodore Pop and David Martin, with Esther Rodríguez Baicu leading the general management of the hotel. The price per suite is expected to be around US$150,000.

According to Theodore Pop, the executive director of Extensa Group, the Palace Suites Downtown hotel will create job opportunities for 250 individuals, boosting the local economy. Pop emphasized the importance of providing a lucrative return on investment for each client, highlighting that while they may not live on the premises, they can use their unit up to 60 times a year.

The strategic location of the project is also worth noting. Palace Suites Downtown is just 15 minutes away from the Punta Cana International Airport (AIPC) and a short distance from popular beaches such as Cabeza de Toro and Macao. Additionally, the hotel is conveniently situated near shopping centers like Jumbo and Plaza San Juan, as well as the picturesque Caribbean Lake.

Overall, the launch of Palace Suites Downtown is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, creating employment opportunities and attracting tourists to the area. With its luxurious suites and advantageous location, the hotel is set to become a popular choice for travelers visiting the region.