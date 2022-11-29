Home Business Exterior/Interior and more redesigned! Tesla develops new Model 3: Can you buy it within 200,000? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Exterior/Interior and more redesigned! Tesla develops new Model 3: Can you buy it within 200,000?

Exterior/Interior and more redesigned! Tesla develops new Model 3: Can you buy it within 200,000? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

Exterior/Interior and more redesigned! Tesla develops new Model 3: Can you buy it within 200,000?

According to the latest reports from foreign media, the Model 3, which has been born for 5 years, will also usher in a new generation, and Tesla has already started related research and development work.

It is mentioned in the report thatTesla is designing a new Model 3. The new model, code-named “Highland,” will feature fewer interior components and a minor exterior redesign aimed at slashing production costs and boosting the appeal of the five-year-old midsize electric sedan.

The redesigned Model 3 may also feature some powertrain performance tweaks, though it’s unclear if that means we’ll see a faster or tamer car.

Production of the new model will begin at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory in the third quarter of 2023, the sources said. Tesla also has plans for a factory in Fremont, California, though no timeline was provided.

For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised to build a $25,000 Tesla car, but has yet to deliver. Much will depend on the automaker’s ability to successfully build the cars it’s announcing now while keeping costs down.

If the cost is greatly reduced and the price of the new Model 3 is lower than 200,000, will you buy it?

Exterior/Interior and more redesigned! Tesla develops new Model 3: Can you buy it within 200,000?

