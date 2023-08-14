Extra profit tax, banks on the rise. Meanwhile, Meloni claims the measure

Continue to hold court on the case tax on extra profits of the banks. A measure that caused considerable uproar and interest in the context of the numerous provisions contained in the extensive Omnibus Decree, which in the following days disrupted the financial markets. Banking sector stocks suffered significant declines immediately after the passage of this measure. Only today, following the hypothesis of a change regarding tax deductibility, have they returned to positive.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gave a joint interview to the three main generalist newspapers, Corriere della Sera, Repubblica and La Stampa, also focusing on the tax on bank extra-profits, i.e. the major gains obtained in the last year thanks to the increase in interest rates on mortgages and loans. Pressed on how much government allies had been involved and on the internal protests of the majority that seems to have provoked the measure, Meloni claimed to have decided it alone: «It is an initiative that I have taken on. Point”.

Great day for the banking sector

Italian banks continue to be closely monitored by the financial markets and the political scene, but the indiscretion concerning the hypothesis of a new revision of the tax on extra profits raised the bank shares of Piazza Affari.

At 16, he achieved the best result Monte Paschi, with +5.59%, then Bper (+2,23%), Unipol (+1,49%), Saipem (+1,27%), , bpm bank (+1,25%), Bank of Milan (+1,12%) e UniCredit (+0.97%).

The Italian Banking Association (ABI) is actively working to mitigate the effects of the tax, placing an emphasis on the possibility of making it tax deductible. Based on the most recent information, which has not yet been confirmed, it is therefore possible that the decree will undergo further changes within the deadline for its conversion into law, scheduled for the month of October. A positive sign therefore for the banking sector, with the FTSE MIB index gains 0.19%.

Meanwhile, theFTSE Italia All Share Banks index records an increase of 1.05%positioning itself in second place after the Travel sector (+1.2%), finally recovering after the arrival of the tax on extra profits.

Giorgia Meloni claims the measure that provides for a tax on the extra profits of the banks: “Of course I would do it again”he says in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Stampa and Repubblica on Monday 14 August:

It is an initiative that I wanted because I believe that a message must be sent with respect to the idea of ​​a just state, which does the things that must be done without punitive times. I have the utmost respect for the banking system and I have no intention of hitting the banks. But there was an imbalance. With the substantial and prolonged increase in rates by the ECB, there is a risk of penalizing households and businesses.

The premier also replies to the criticisms of having fielded one “socialist measure” and that he did not involve the other center-right leaders in deciding the measure:

“Those who speak of socialism have a distorted conception of the free market. I don’t remember socialists taxing the banks, only socialists giving public money to the banks. It’s easier to intervene on such a measure if the news doesn’t spread too much, so I assume political responsibility. All the parties are always extremely involved, this is a very particular and delicate matter on which I have taken on the responsibility of intervening. Giorgetti was fully involved as he was the minister who wrote the provision. In this case I didn’t have the meetings that I usually do, but there was a timing problem regarding a provision that we decided to bring to the latest CDM, otherwise it would have been postponed to September ”. On banks it is an initiative that I took on. Point”