Extra profit tax on Italian banks, Fitch: it will affect profits but not ratings

The verdict of the rating agency Fitch on the tax on the extra profits of Italian banks announced by the Meloni government arrives with a note. Fitch calculates the damage that the Italian banking sector would suffer as a result of the provision, writing that the levy on extra profits “will reduce the profitability (of Italian banks) in the short term but will not translate into a rating cut given the extraordinary nature (of the tax) and the fact that the measure will be applied at a time characterized by cyclically high profitability, against comfortable levels of capital”.

In the note, with which he summarized the shock that fell on Piazza Affari and the subsequent about-face of the Meloni government with which the tax was lightened, Fitch announced that the tax on extra profits will generate tax revenues of 2.5-3 billion euros, which will mainly take on the most important commercial banks, i.e. Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit (both with ‘BBB’ rating and stable outlook), Banco BPM and Bper (both with BBB- rating and stable outlook) and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (B+/Stable), as well as the cooperative banking groups Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group (BB+/Stable) and Cassa Centrale Banca Cooperative Banking Group (BBB-/Stable)”.

Profits at risk, not just Fitch. Scope Ratings note

Obviously, with the tax on the extra profits of the banks launched by the Meloni government, both the profits and the dividends of the credit institutions are at risk. Not only that: Italy’s reputation is also at risk, given the way in which the taxation was announced, complete with an about-face from the Meloni government and clarifications from the MEF. The icing on the cake, the statements of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who yesterday, on the occasion of the update of the ‘Notes of Giorgia’ underlined the importance of the measure, also lashing out again against the ECB of Christine Lagarde, guilty for Italy that he raised rates too much in his fight against inflation in the euro area.

But in what sense will the measure, provided it receives the Parliament’s approval, influence the perception of investors towards Italian banks and their profitability?

To what extent will sector stocks continue to be attractive in the eyes of investors, after the good performance reported in recent months, supported by strong earnings growth?

“The impact of the new tax on excess profits could significantly reduce second-half earnings. Weakening of loans and faster repricing of deposits could start to erode net interest income (NII) as well, although we believe there is still some upside potential from banks’ projections, as interest rates deposits could increase a slower way than expected”.

Moreover, “after bottoming out in the first half, at 36 basis points, the cost of risk could normalize, against a slight increase in default rates and in a context in which banks will accumulate reserves on losses (on credits) for 2024)”.

The tax on extra profits hits Italian banks, it must be said, precisely when they have clearly stated that

(article under writing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

