Extra profits and the blackmail of the banks. Who pays? Consumers and companies

Extra profits, the blackmail of the banks. Who pays? Consumers and companies

A long time ago I had to write an article that went something like this: who rules the world? Only three are the most important companies: banks and insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and oil companieseverything else matters less.

Why? The Meloni Government gave it to me, which with great courage introduced a tax on the extra profits of the banks by 40% and, if I’m not mistaken, it’s the first time this has happened. Now ai grillinitogether with the PD and to the oppositions, they want that pharmaceutical companies and arms manufacturers are also taxedeasy for them to “want” to impose their ideas, but where were they when they managed the power by ruling?

Now the banking world is rebelling against this taxation even considering it unconstitutional, it will be … But perhaps this signal from the banking world should be interpreted as a “threat” given that they are the ones who buy government bonds? Know someone who likes taxes? Definitely not the three subjects mentioned above and of course everyone has something to say about it.

I would like to remind you that those who are “obliged” to support the budgets and therefore the multi-billion dollar profits of the economic-financial powers mentioned are always consumers and companies, aren’t you sure?

Here’s an example: vacation time increased fuel. Pandemic? Massive increase in all equipment, everything related to the antiseptic and the disinfectant and finally the medicines. That’s enough?! Maffeo Pantaleoni (1857-1924 politician, economist and Minister of Finance) claimed: “Any imbecile can invent or impose taxes. The skill consists in reducing expenses, nevertheless providing efficient services, corresponding to the amount of taxes”.

Now, the destination of this tax is aimed at reducing the burden of mortgage installments that the ECB has generated by increasing interest rates, putting families in particular in difficulty. I’m not the defender of the Government, but for once I see a certain destination for this levy which is also generated by the payment of mortgages to banks which in turn have a tendency to remunerate current accounts with a rate of 0, no percent.

The Government is not Robin Hood, but if there are no alternatives to curbing the ECB… what should we do? Unsolicited advice from the opposition: the fulcrum on which the real economy is based and from which everyone draws for business and profits is that of the consumer.

NO CONSUMPTION NO ECONOMY, you do a bit. Thank you.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

