Extra profits, banks will not raise interest rates on current accounts

ROME — “It may be that sooner or later the banks decide to remunerate current accounts, but it is difficult because in their view they are not a savings instrument, but a payment instrument”. Angelo Baglioni, professor of Political Economy at Cattolica and director of the Monetary Observatory (which belongs to the same university) is skeptical of the solution adopted by the government with the extraordinary levy on extra profits. Not only because, as he explains, “it is very arbitrary to establish how much they amount to”. There’s one more reason: “Current account rates won’t rise as a result of this rule,” he assures, just as they haven’t risen in similar circumstances before.

And just as they do not increase in the rest of Europe: not in Spain (where the government has passed a provision with similar content to that of the Meloni government), not in Germany, where only a few banks, such as the Commerzbank, remunerate deposits with rates that hardly reach 3% gross, or in France, where savings accounts ensure a return that can reach 6% gross, but with a series of barriers that limit their diffusion (starting with those linked to income), so much that half of the French who would be entitled to it have not resorted to it.

The latest data from the Bank of Italy show an ever-widening difference between the trend in lending and passive interest rates: in June, the interest rates on mortgages disbursed to households reached 4.65%, from 4.58 of May; the Taeg on new consumer credit disbursements stood at 9.03%, while the rates on all outstanding deposits reached 0.72%. The “spread” is evident, even if it is a substantial variation for rates on current accounts, after years of total stagnation.

Yet current accounts, whether remunerated or not, remain the preferred form of savings for Italians. The Ipsos survey, published on the occasion of Savings Day, promptly attests this every year: in the last 15 years over 60% of Italians, with negligible variations from year to year, declare that they prefer to keep their savings “liquid”, i.e. on the I count. A trend that banks are currently trying in vain to mitigate through robust financial education campaigns, which make Italians aware of other forms of employment and investment of savings.

For the moment, the only honorable form of compromise between the banks who would like to use the money deposited actively and the account holders who want it there, available, in the account, is the deposit account, which guarantees remuneration against the commitment not to withdraw the money for a certain period. “There are deposits that offer very attractive yields – says Baglioni – even at 4-4.50%, but customers know them little, and the banks do not advertise them because in any case for them it is a very expensive product”. In fact, the same Bank of Italy data show a much more significant rise for the curve of remunerated deposits compared to ordinary current accounts, which now exceeds the 2.5% rate.

But not even deposit accounts, although they have shown considerable vivacity in recent weeks, are the solution that can allow the “equal” claimed by the government between lending and deposit rates: “By now the banks no longer earn either on mortgages or on current accounts – notes Francesca Tedeschi Di Dario, analyst, co-founder of the Financial Observatory – but above all on managed savings, which allows you to collect commissions. Which doesn’t mean that banks aren’t also offering interesting deposit accounts: at the moment there are offers that even reach and exceed 4% gross, however with a part of the liquidity invested in asset management products». Proposals that Italian savers still find it difficult to digest, also because they often impose very long constraints, often providing for penalties in the event that it is decided to release the sums before the deadline.