Extra profits, speak Moody’s. With Meloni VS banks and ECB BTP risk?

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fiercely defends the tax on bank extra profits announced by her government, returning to attack the ECB guilty in her opinion of having raised rates. In the meantime, the rating agencies certainly do not remain silent, and begin to calculate the damage that the banking sector would suffer from the shock measure.

If Fitch writes, in his ad hoc report, that he believes that the tax on extra profits will undermine the profits of Italian banks but also that, at least for now, not their ratings, the ‘moody’s sister’, which among other things has long since given Italy a rating on Italian debt only one step higher than the “junk” level, seems to be churning out a more severe opinion on the Meloni government’s move.

“The Italian government’s decision to impose a tax on bank extra profits, if applied in its current form, would significantly affect banks’ net profits and be a ‘credit negative’ factor for the country’s banking sector,” reads the note from Moody’s Investors Service.

The tax, explained Moody’s, “would increase the overall tax burden of the banks, cut the profits of the entire system and significantly reduce the benefit to the sector from interest rate hikes ” launched by the ECB by Christine Lagarde.

“If implemented in the current terms – it is explained in the note – the tax would account for approximately 15% of the consolidated net profit for 2022 of the Italian banking system.

By doing so, the measure would further hinder the process the profitability of Italian banks, adding to other negative elements, namely the expected weakening of lending activity, the increase in operating expenses caused by high inflation and the gradual growth of funding costs.

It is true that Moody’s has pointed out that, based on its calculations, “the profitability of most of the banks relative to 2023, also considering the effect of the tax on extra profits just announced by Meloni, would settle in 2023 at a value higher than that of the net profit of 2022.

And this is in any case a consolation, at a time when, in addition to the attractiveness of banks in the eyes of global investors, Italy’s reputation is also at riskgrappling with what the Financial Times, in a new article, defines as a sort of about-face by the Meloni government towards the markets.

“Giorgia Meloni’s first brush with markets undermines Italy’s credibility” that is to say “Giorgia Meloni’s first clash with the markets puts Italy’s credibility at risk”:

is the title of the new article in the Financial Times dedicated to the affair of the tax on bank extra profits, which has baffled the markets and which has certainly invalidated that market-friendly image that the Meloni government, at the time of his birth, he had managed to communicate to the world, thus keeping the owls at bay who had feared, with the end of the Draghi government, the arrival of a wave of short bets against BTPs; therefore against the made in Italy public debt.

If the same rating agencies, including Moody’s, have spared Italy any new downgrades it was precisely because of the fiscal responsibility of which the Meloni government has so far given ample proof.

But Giorgia Meloni, just yesterday, fiercely defended the taxation on the extra profits of banks, also underlining her opposition against Christine Lagarde’s ECB:

“We are experiencing a complicated economic and financial phase also due to the inflation that is recorded throughout Europe, to which the ECB has responded with an intervention that we can also discuss…”, Meloni said in his speech “Georgia’s notes”, with which, in addition to addressing various dossiers such as basic income and the minimum wage, has had his say on the extra profits tax launched by his government that has shocked the markets and the whole world. And which, in itself, in recent days has instilled more than one doubt about the market-friendly attitude that Meloni had shown in the early days of his government.

Now, with that tax on bank surpluses that the FT considers having a purely populist DNAthe image of Giorgia Meloni as guardian of the Italian public debt, and consequently the very reputation of the BTPs has been seriously damaged.

In fact, the Financial Times speaks of a move by the government that has “inflicted serious damage on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s effort to project an image of fiscally responsible guardian of her country’s economy”.

Commenting on the move was again the economist Lorenzo Codogno, who in recent days has spoken on other occasions about the measure against extra profits just announced by the executive.

“The idea that government was going mainstream, moving towards the center and becoming economically accountable it is now somewhat damaged“.

With that announcement (which was made, among other things, not by Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, but by the Deputy Prime Minister, Transport and Infrastructure Minister and leader of the Lega Matthew Salvini)according to Codogno, “the suspicion” of a government with a non-moderate face as it had seemed at the beginning was born.

In the article, the FT defined the latest unexpected move by the Meloni government not for nothing “a clumsy and chaotic attempt to impose a tax on bank excess profits (NII) – threat that the same words of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti had repeatedly tried to deny in the past – which has raised questions about Meloni’s understanding of what could be the consequences, on the markets, of decisions marked by populism”.

Also cited the opinion of Lorenzo Pregliasco, partner of the polling firm YouTrend, who stated that, “probably, (the Meloni government) believed that “a measure against a relatively unpopular opponent like the banks could easily have been sold to the public, without causing a large impact on the markets”,

However, it did not go like this, as he demonstrated the collapse of the securities of Italian banks in Piazza Affari.

“They didn’t think it (the announcement of the tax) would produce the reaction that it did. They did their accounts really badly,” Pregliasco said.

Probably under attack for having destroyed the basic income, a stop considered “against the poor”, the Meloni government has returned – according to analysts interviewed by the Financial Times – to unleash all its populist DNA in an attempt to convince voters regarding the in any case, in spite of the halt to the DRC, the intention of locking up the poorest and most fragile.

“A Robin Hood-style move”, as he told the FT Francesco Galietti, co-founder of Policy Sonara political risk consultancy based in Rome.

And certainly the words uttered yesterday by Meloni, who has also returned to criticize the ECB, have not helped to rehabilitate the suddenly blurred image of a market-friendly government in the eyes of the markets.

Pregliasco said that, in fact, the impression is that the government “wanted to go back to waving the anti-establishment narrative, in favor of a right-wing electorate that, in fact, hates banks”.

“Probably a sign of desperation – said the economy Codogno again, referring to the imminent appointment of the budget law – In the autumn they will have to prepare the manoeuvre, and there is no money to finance anything”.

(under writing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

