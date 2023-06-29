Home » Extra profits, the Consulta will decide on the legitimacy of the Draghi tax
Extra profits, the decision continues to be postponed

Continues to postpone the decision on the tax for the extra profitsthe Court of Justice of Rome postponed the decision on the legitimacy of the norm to the Consulta. It will therefore be the Constitutional Court – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – that will express itself on the law desired in April 2022 by the Draghi government to tax the super-earnings of energy companies thanks to the skyrocketing gas prices following the invasion of Ukraine. It is not a bolt from the blue, given that the construction defects of the measure (later corrected by the Meloni government) were immediately evident. It is no coincidence that it turned out to be a sensational flop even in box office: about 2.5 billion out of the ten estimated by the executive at the time.

Read also: Mps in the spotlight, Maione: “Possible pivot in the third banking sector”

