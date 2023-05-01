Home » Extra virgin olive oil, here is the best: the ranking
Business

by admin
The best extra virgin olive oil

In first place is Monini Bios, then immediately followed by the Clemente brand, while Carapelli Bio oil closes the podium, also considered among the best for sale. Thus the first three places in the ranking of extra virgin olive oil Other consumption.

Then we find Podere del Conte, the Eurospin brand, which comes just before Carapelli the oil mill. In sixth place we find 100% Italian Desantis followed immediately by Desantis Classico and Conad Verso Natura Bio. In ninth position is De Cecco Classico, while Caparelli Oro Verde closes the top ten among the best products.

