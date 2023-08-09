Extraordinary Ecowas summit on Niger

Thursday, August 10 will be held in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, the extraordinary Ecowas summit for a discussion on the crisis in Niger.

Announced on Monday after the expiry of the ultimatum calling for a return to the constitutional order, the summit will aim to discuss the political situation in Niger, removing for the moment the specter of escalation. Meanwhile, the coup plotters have closed Niger’s airspace and sent military contingents to the borders of Nigeria and Benin.

Military intervention is, for the time being, held back by military and political considerations. In fact, the Nigerian parliament, one of the key states of the community especially from a military point of view, rejected President Bola Tinubu’s proposal which asked for consent for a military intervention within the Ecowas towed by the Nigerian army.

Western countries support the efforts of Ecowas for a restoration of the ante status quo, without speaking of military intervention and pushing for a diplomatic solution. The United States and China are monitoring the evolution of the situation while the specter of Russia hovers behind the string of coups that hit the Sahel states from 2020 to the present.

