Extraordinary load | Are the expenses for “meals on wheels” deductible according to § 33 EStG?

| Are expenses for “Meals on Wheels” tax-deductible as extraordinary expenses? That’s what a couple wanted to know from the FG Münster and asked them to accept the costs. Unfortunately, the FG Münster decided against the lawsuit. |

That’s what the FG Münster was all about

In the specific case, spouses, both of whom had a degree of disability (GdB) of 100 with the mark G, applied in their tax return for a total of 7,908.13 euros as extraordinary burdens according to § 33 EStG to be taken into account. This included EUR 1,541.05 for the delivery of lunches, so-called “meals on wheels”, from the month of May. The tax office refused, the couple sued.

The decision of the FG Münster

The FG has confirmed to the tax office that it acted correctly. It justifies this as follows, among other things: “It may be true that the plaintiff and his wife, who has died in the meantime, were dependent on the disputed lunch deliveries due to illness. In general, however, expenses are not exceptional and inevitable within the meaning of § 33 Para. 1 EStG, if they are not used directly for healing, but are incurred as follow-up costs from an illness. The basic consideration of such indirect costs of an illness would lead to an unreasonable tax consideration of the cost of living, which is in line with the meaning and purpose of § 33 EStG would not be compatible. … According to the settled case law of the BFH, the costs for meals, regardless of the amount they actually arise, are part of the usual expenses for living, which are not covered by § 33 Para. 1 EStG are deductible … This also applies to higher meal expenses due to illness, as can also be seen from the legal regulation of § 33 Para. 2 S. 3 EStG results. According to this, expenses incurred as a result of dietary meals cannot be taken into account as extraordinary expenses. This regulation is constitutional. This must apply all the more to “normal” catering such as delivered lunches (FG Münster of April 27, 2023, Az. 1 K 759/21 E, retrieval no. 235556).

Important | In this context, the Lower Tax Court also rejected the deduction of the delivery costs – included in the invoice amounts but not shown separately. On the one hand, the use of food delivery services is now widespread among the population – and the costs can therefore be attributed to the general lifestyle. On the other hand, the preparation of meals as a daily activity is exempt from the disability allowance according to § 33b Paragraph 1 sentence 1 EStG sentence 1 settled.

