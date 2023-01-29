Recently, there have been a large number of complaints about Jikrypton 001 on Chezhi.com, and the reasons for the complaints are almost all “Jikrypton manufacturers unilaterally tampered with the content of the car purchase agreement.” In the past 30 days, there have been more than 350 complaints about Jikrypton 001, ranking first in the complaint list of the car quality network.

According to the owner of the complaint, he paid a deposit of 5,000 yuan to order Jikrypton 001 in December last year.For example, Jikrypton’s subsequent new models can also use the above benefits, but the order must be locked before December 31.

Out of trust in the owner’s lock-up order, but in January, Jikrypton suddenly withdrew from the 2023 Jikrypton 001, and forced our old deposit customers to either choose the 2022 model within the time specified by him (3.31 days) to retain the above rights, or choose 2023 If you pay, you can only lose the above rights and interests.

Due to Jikrypton’s overlord clause, many Jikrypton car owners chose one of the two, but at the last moment, Jikrypton issued a supplementary announcement, canceling the time-limited selection of year models, and the 2022 models must be driven before March 31. request, time to be determined.

After this incident,Many car owners believe that Jikryp’s behaviors such as forcing deposit users to choose one of the two, issuing announcements that contradict their promises, modifying the car purchase agreement without authorization, and issuing overlord clauses have made it difficult for car owners to believe in its reputation.

At the request of car owners, Jikrypton can open a refund channel, or make promises and compensation to users. As for users who want to return their cars, they should also return the owner’s deposit in time.

In this regard, the manufacturer of Jikrypton replied: According to the latest announcement of Jikrypton on January 6, Jikrypton has opened up the opportunity to switch models for users who have placed orders but have not scheduled production before 9:00 on January 1, 2023.

For users who have made the choice of model switching and locked the order before 9:00 on January 6, Jikr will respect the user’s choice and will not make any adjustments. For users who have not locked their orders or made a choice of model switching before 9:00 on January 6, Jikr will continue to open the choice of model switching.