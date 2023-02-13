Jikrypton completed its Series A financing of US$750 million.Photo courtesy of Jikrypton Automobile Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Qiche) On February 13, Jikr Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. announced the completion of Series A financing of US$750 million, with a post-investment valuation of US$13 billion. This round of financing was participated by Professor Amnon Shashua, the founder and CEO of Mobileye, a well-known autonomous driving technology company, CATL, Yuexiu Industrial Fund, Tongshang Fund, and Quzhou Xinan Intelligent Manufacturing Fund.

The funds raised this time will be mainly used for Jikr product and technology research and development, global business development and user experience improvement. The five ecological partners have rich industrial resources in their respective fields, especially core competitiveness in intelligent driving, power batteries, innovative materials, and high-end equipment manufacturing. Among them, Ningde Times is a long-term strategic partner of Jikrypton, and it will make additional investment in this round to further deepen the cooperation between the two parties. Yuexiu Industrial Fund, Commerce Fund, and Quzhou Xin’an Intelligent Manufacturing Fund will assist Jikrypton to integrate its rich industrial resources, and help Jikrypton to further innovate and develop upstream and downstream of the industrial chain.

An Conghui, CEO of JK Intelligent Technology, said: “JK is committed to building a world-renowned luxury smart pure electric brand. Concept, Jikr insists on co-creation with users and global high-quality ecological partners, and jointly promotes the innovation and exploration in the field of luxury smart pure electric, to create the ultimate travel experience for users.”

Relying on the solid industrial foundation accumulated by Geely Holding Group for 36 years, Jikrypton combines the most valuable resources in the industrial ecology, and sets a new benchmark for the value of the smart pure electric market with pure user thinking and unique Jikrypton model. As of January 31, 2023, the cumulative delivery volume of the Jikrypton brand has exceeded 80,000 units, creating the fastest delivery record for a new force. In 2023, Jikrypton plans to launch two new products, continuously enrich the product matrix, and double the number of new car deliveries. As a global technology company, Jikrypton is accelerating the pace of globalization, and will take the lead in implementing the European strategy this year to create value in the mature international auto market.