Extreme Krypton X lamp set of the same style!Lynk & Co 08 teaser released: the world‘s first Meizu Flyme Auto car

On March 8, Lynk & Co officially released its new large five-seater mid-size SUV modelDetails of Lynk & Co 08the car will become the first product equipped with Meizu Flyme Auto car-machine system. It will be unveiled on March 30 and will be officially launched within this year.

There are three detailed pictures released this time, showing daytime running lights, taillights and car body details. The car is built based on the CMA2.0 architecture, and the design continues the concept of The Next Day concept car.The car still uses the split headlight group and upgrades the daytime running lightssimilar to the Y-shaped design, exactly the same as the upcoming Jikrypton X.

Lynk & Co 08

Extreme Krypton X

It is reported that the design inspiration of the LED daytime running lights on 08 comes from the sunrise, and the official name is “Dawn Light”, and the name is really nice.

The official said that there is a longitudinally extending LOGO breathing light strip on both sides of the front of the 08 car, which displays the breathing light effect as the vehicle is charging. When the user approaches the vehicle, it flashes to welcome guests, which is quite ceremonial. The penetrating taillight group enhances the visual hierarchy.

What is expected is that, according to previous information, Lynk & Co 08 will provide six paint colors, the main color is Mineral Green,It is a low-saturation color scheme similar to mineral greenunder sunlight, different parts will show unique colors, which is a more advanced paint color.

As for the interior, refer to the design drawings that have been exposed.The car has a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel and a 15.4-inch floating central control screenprovides a HUD system with a wider field of view, adopts a space-saving shift design, has a rear table, and is equipped with a seat back screen bracket, which allows the rear screen to be disassembled and moved.

What fans are most looking forward to is that 08 will be equipped with Meizu Flyme Auto car-machine system for the first time. This new system can realize the layout and functions similar to Huawei Hongmeng smart cockpit, and has some interesting linkage functions.

In terms of power, the car will be equipped with the Lynk E-Motive intelligent electric hybrid system,It consists of a newly developed four-cylinder electric hybrid engine and electric hybrid gearboxit is expected to mainly promote the 1.5T EM-P plug-in hybrid system, and the comprehensive cruising range can exceed 1,000 kilometers.