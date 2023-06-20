Extremely early low water in the Rhine endangers the economy

The Rhine near Bingen in August 2022. Due to the low water, shipping had to be severely restricted. This year the water levels will be even worse than in 2022. Picture Alliance

The water levels in the Rhine are already dangerously low at the beginning of the summer. Some of the levels are even lower than in the drought years of 2018 and 2022.

In both years, shipping on Germany’s most important waterway had to be severely restricted. Shipping costs skyrocketed. Deliveries were delayed.

Economists from Deutsche Bank Research call the situation “worrying”. The hoped-for economic recovery in Germany could also dry up with the Rhine.

As if everything wasn’t complicated enough, low water in the Rhine in the crisis summer of 2022 put the German economy under additional stress. Shipping on Germany’s most important waterway was restricted for weeks. Freight rates skyrocketed. Deliveries did not arrive. Even the supply of important power plants with coal was in danger. Now the drama threatens to repeat itself – at least. Because the water levels on the Rhine are already falling at the beginning of summer and are sometimes even below the drought years of 2018 and 2022.

Economists from Deutsche Bank Research point out the danger for the economy. “The low levels of precipitation in recent weeks and the below-average snowfall last winter, especially in the catchment areas of Switzerland, are currently causing the Rhine level to drop noticeably.”

The graphic shows that the water level (red line) at the important Kaub gauge is not only well below the 10-year average, but also significantly lower than in the crisis year 2018 and around the level of 2022.

The water level is currently still well above the critical level for shipping. “But the development is worrying,” writes DB Research economist Marc Schattenberg. It brings back memories of the past year. “Should the water level drop to similar levels as in 2018 or 2022, the already weak economic recovery could be threatened.”

Germany is already in a recession. Economic output has shrunk in the past two quarters. Deutsche Bank expects a small plus for the current second quarter, but already a decline in gross domestic product for the full year 2023.

With falling water levels, the loading capacity of the ships decreases. More shipping space must therefore be made available for the same cargo. This significantly increases the cost per freight. The shipowners increase the freight rates by contractually agreed low water surcharges, which are based on the levels at reference gauges such as Kaub or Duisburg. You can more than triple the cost.

According to DB Research, the transport of dry and liquid bulk goods is characteristic of German inland shipping. Containers only have a small share. Important raw materials are delivered via the Rhine from the North Sea ports for the chemical and petroleum processing industry.

In the drought year 2018, goods transport in inland waterways fell by 11 percent overall. In the dry month of August 2022, river transport was 27 percent below the previous year. The amount of goods transported was lower than at any time since German reunification.

Based on 2018, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) estimated that industrial production would drop by around one percent if the water level at the Kaub gauge fell below 78 centimeters for 30 days. In November 2018, low water may have pushed down industrial production by 1.5 percent. With industrial production accounting for around 25 percent of total value added in Germany, this corresponded to a drop in GDP of almost 0.4 percent at the time.

The economists at Deutsche Bank consider “today’s conditions to be less dramatic”. On the one hand, industrial activity is currently rather subdued anyway. On the other hand, the experience of recent years has contributed to adjustments in the supply chains and even to the use of ships with a shallower draft.

