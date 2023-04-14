Home Business Exxon Mobil: CEO Woods collects 52% more in 2022 thanks to oil leap
Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods’ compensation rose 52% to $35.9 million in 2022, in the wake of the Ukraine war that drove up oil prices and allowed the company to register a record profit of 56 billion dollars.

The increase underscores how Exxon and its executives profited from rising oil prices as consumers were saddled with higher energy costs. In June, President Joe Biden accused Exxon of making “more money than God.”

By comparison, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth’s pay increased about 4% in 2022, to $23.6 million.

