US energy giant Exxon Mobil posted a record full-year 2022 profit, thus securing its status as one of the most profitable companies in the states.

Exxon reported $55.7 billion in full-year 2022 net income, outpacing U.S. banks and tech companies. For now, only Apple and Microsoft have surpassed Exxon in terms of profit.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14 billion before expenses, up 60 percent from the same period last year but down nearly 25 percent from the prior quarter as prices of the oil prices declined and some operations suffered disruptions due to cold weather.

Fourth quarter earnings per share came in at $3.09, slightly below expectations of $3.32.