EY CEO: my top three career lessons

Carmino Di Sibio has been with the financial group Ernst & Young (EY) for 38 years and has been managing director since 2019, although he used to study chemistry. Di Sibio recommends being brave and never afraid to change plans. For the CEO, the ability to collaborate is a key driver of success.

For me, this time of year is always associated with new beginnings. It’s graduation time, when bright minds put their hard-earned knowledge into practice.

It’s also the time when business graduates start thinking about the positive impact they want to make in the world of work.

If my time at New York University and my 38-year career at Ernst & Young (EY) have taught me anything, it’s that you should never stop being a student and learn from whatever life throws at you – in the good and bad.

Here are three lessons it’s never too late to put into practice, no matter where you are in your career.

1. Don’t be afraid to change paths

In the classroom and seminar room, the course is always given. In life you often have to deviate from the course. Curriculum is just another word for plan. The graduates show not only that they can stick to the plan, but also that they excel at it. You hand in every assignment, study for every exam and meet every requirement.

While that’s an impressive feat, in my experience it’s just as important to know if to adapt to the plan and if to go in a completely different direction.

Many people are surprised to learn that I didn’t study accounting or economics. I studied chemistry. When I was in college, I was convinced that I wanted to be a doctor.

I studied synthetic sequences in the library and performed titrations in the lab. In my sophomore year, I was ready to put my new skills to the test: I landed an internship in a real hospital.

Every day at six o’clock in the morning I accompanied the attending physicians on their morning rounds. At noon I was assigned to surgery. It was amazing. I’ve learned a lot: First of all, that I’m not squeamish. I looked at open-heart surgeries, organ transplants, and hip surgeries—which, by the way, were done with a bone saw and a mallet. This is not for the faint of heart.

But the most important thing I learned was that I didn’t want to be a doctor. I had to see the medicine up close to realize that this wasn’t the life I wanted. After years of planning, I had to change course.

Not everyone will need to completely change their path, but I’m pretty sure most will need to expand on it. Technology is rapidly changing the world of work. Some dream jobs may no longer exist today or look very different tomorrow.

My advice is to be flexible, learn new skills and be open to the future. That brings me to my second lesson.

2. Success will have as much – and perhaps more – to do with collaboration as it does with competition

Business schools often create a competitive environment. However, it has been my experience that those who know how to work together, learn from others and contribute are better at overcoming any challenge or opportunity, no matter how small. Of course you will have to compete, but if you learn to work together successfully, you will also be successful.

When I found out that medicine wasn’t right for me, I decided to pursue a career in business. There was only one problem: I had never taken a course in economics, finance or accounting.

That led me to New York University, which at the time had a program for liberal arts graduates like me. During the day I worked at Arthur Young – one of the predecessor companies of the EY organization. In the evenings I attended courses and seminars. Sort of like Batman, only with more spreadsheets.

I’ve learned a lot – both at work and from books. But I learned the most from my classmates. While most of us worked for competing companies during the day, we studied and created projects together in the evenings. We exchanged perspectives and helped each other. As a result, each of us became stronger and wiser. It has stayed that way throughout my career.

Today, working with other organizations is one of the most exciting things we do at EY. We work with over 100 organizations in the EY Alliance to provide tailored solutions and solve problems for customers and society.

For example, we’ve partnered with Microsoft to help remove barriers to employment for young people in underserved communities. We’ve even worked with the competition. Together with the other Big Four, we developed environmental, social and governance metrics for the World Economic Forum to help companies consistently measure their non-financial performance.

The bottom line is that you won’t always have all the answers on your own. Neither will your company.

3. Never stop asking bold questions and challenging the status quo

Re-entering the workforce with a business degree not only sets candidates apart, but empowers them to see the world differently and create a better future.

When studying business administration, you learn to ask difficult questions of the professors, the economy, society, your fellow students and, of course, yourself. But to create a better future, you must continue to ask bold questions throughout your career. You have to challenge the status quo.

Of course, this comes with challenges and setbacks. But the lesson often is that real change doesn’t always happen when you want it, or even in the way you plan for it. I know that from my own experience.

In the past year, EY had been working on a major initiative: Project Everest. The idea was to split EY into two separate organisations: in the long term, EY customers should be better served with more choice. EY employees should be offered new and more rewarding growth opportunities.

It was a bold move that would challenge the status quo and redefine the industry – something our competitors publicly denied. The EY organization recently decided not to continue with Project Everest. I have to say I’m very disappointed with that.

But we must not lose sight of the fact that we have unearthed unexpected insights. We’ve unleashed a tremendous amount of innovation, recognized people’s strengths, and opened new and better conversations with EY clients and regulators.

No great change has ever taken place by defending the status quo. To be successful, you have to be willing to fail and learn from it. I continue to believe that we will change to better serve EY clients, people and society – just at a different time and in a different way.

Someday you will climb your own Everest. It will not be easy. The hint is already in the name. Remember: be patient. Be persistent. Learns. Even setbacks are progress.

If you commit to lifelong learning, you will be successful in business and in life. Stay curious about new opportunities, collaborate with competitors, and persevere when faced with challenges. Even if your plan doesn’t work out as expected, the best part about being a student is that you never stop learning.

Carmine Di Sibio is the Global Chairman and CEO of EY.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

This article was translated from English by Amin Al Magrebi. Read the original article here.