Matteo Bruno Lunelli, CEO of the Lunelli group – which includes realities such as the Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the Surgiva mineral water and the Tassoni cedrata – is the winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award for «the commitment to bring the Italian excellence all over the world, facing the growth path of a family business rooted in the territory, with courage and constant commitment to the pursuit of quality and attention to detail, making the most of talents, between tradition, innovation and sustainability”.

The recognition, now in its 25th edition, is reserved for Italian entrepreneurs at the helm of companies with a turnover of at least 40 million euros that have managed to renew themselves by significantly contributing to the country’s economic, environmental and social growth, demonstrating courage, innovation and transformation in a period characterized by important challenges and continuous changes.

0.5% GDP growth in 2023

Massimo Antonelli, CEO of EY in Italy and COO of EY Europe West, commented: “We are facing a particularly complex year and, just as we were preparing to emerge from the pandemic emergency, the geopolitical crisis and the economic consequences further complicated the situation international and country. EY forecasts on the subject indicate real GDP growth of 3.6% in 2022 and 0.5% in 2023 for Italy, while inflation is expected to go from 7.9% in 2022 to 6.4% of 2023. We are therefore facing a paradigm shift, with no guarantees of linearity or continuity. But the future is not written and we observe how companies, people and the country have been able not only to accelerate but to make the transformation their own».

The other categories

The Family Business award is assigned to Katia Da Ros, executive vice president of Irinox. For the Consumer & Retail category, Patrizio, Maria Luisa and Marco Podini of MD were awarded. The Fashion & Design award was assigned to Fabio Campagnolo, CEO of F.lli Campagnolo. For the Food & Beverage category, Carlo, Emanuele, Eugenio and Riccardo Preve of Riso Gallo are awarded. Gregorio Gavarone, executive president of Rimorchiatori Riuniti receives the Logistic & Mobility award. Carmelo Giuffrè, founder and president of Irritec was awarded the Manufacturing prize.

For the Future Unicorn category, the jury awarded the prize to Giorgio Tinacci, CEO of Casavo Management, while the Startup prize was awarded to Danila De Stefano, CEO & founder of Unobravo. Once again this year EY has recognized a special Made in Italy award by assigning it to Dominga Cotarella, founder of the Intrecci Academy and CEO of the Cotarella Family «for her commitment to the conception and implementation of an innovative project dedicated to the training of young people, through national and international promotion of the territorial and cultural excellence of our country in the hospitality sector».