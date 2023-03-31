Home Business EY evaluation confirms record profits for German car manufacturers
EY evaluation confirms record profits for German car manufacturers

The US electric car maker Tesla posted the highest return at 16.8 percent, followed by Mercedes-Benz at 13.6 percent and the Franco-Italian-American group Stellantis at 11.7 percent. “The auto industry is currently going from record to record,” explained Constantin Gall, Managing Partner of EY. Last year, the supply of new cars was scarce due to the lack of semiconductors. At the same time, demand remained high, allowing automakers to push through higher prices. In the current year, the trend could reverse thanks to a better supply of chips and production could increase. “In view of the weak economy, demand is likely to weaken – there will be a great temptation to respond with price reductions,” added Gall.

