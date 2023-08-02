Home » EY forecasts stabilization in residential construction – materials remain expensive
EY forecasts stabilization in residential construction – materials remain expensive

EY forecasts stabilization in residential construction – materials remain expensive

For residential construction, the authors see a sharp decline of 3.1 percent this year, which will “slowly but steadily develop into positive growth” from 2024 onwards. “We believe that the slump in residential construction will not continue in 2024,” said Volkmar Schott, partner at EY-Parthenon. Construction costs and loan interest are likely to normalize and politicians should intervene in an emergency – for example with more new construction subsidies or new depreciation options in construction.

