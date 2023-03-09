Listen to the audio version of the article

EY freezes plans to spin off advisory and auditing businesses announced six months ago. After the postponement of the vote among the 13,000 partners in each of the 150 countries of the world, which should have ended in early 2023, EY is now suspending the plan for the separation of activities to modify it in some of its parts. Overall, globally, EY has about 365 thousand employees, of which 7,500 in Italy (where there are 250 partners called to vote).

Blocking the project as it was initially conceived is above all the opposition of the partners of EY Usa, the largest of the national networks into which the auditing and consultancy giant is divided. As had already emerged from various leaks in recent months, the main object of the dispute is the placement of the thousands of consultants in the tax & legal area who, given the growing profitability of the business, are contested by both the consultancy area and that of balance sheet review. According to rumors from the Financial Times, the head of EY Usa Julie Boland revealed that the demerger plan needs to be modified last Wednesday during a meeting with US partners.

Without the OK from the American network, which alone is worth about 40% of the 45 billion dollars in revenues that EY generates globally, the separation project cannot take off. And it is therefore more than likely that the requests will have to be granted. Complicating the demerger plan proposed by the global number one Carmine Di Sibio, who after the separation of the assets is aiming for the consultancy company to be listed on the Stock Exchange, would also be the contraction of market valuations for companies in the sector.

While not going into the merits of the internal discussions, yesterday an official note from EY specified that it “is engaged in dialogue with the representatives of the main EY offices to define the final phase of the transaction”, which is defined as “complex”. However, there is still confidence in reaching a positive outcome of the so-called Everest Project, as the plan for the separation of activities has been renamed: “We believe that the deal can and should be achieved”.

The ongoing process is also closely followed by the other three global auditing and consulting giants which, together with EY, form the so-called big four: Deloitte, Pwc, Kpmg. Not only for a possible future emulation of the demerger plan, but also for the possibility of recruiting any EY exits.